Ukraine Sends Letters To EU, G7 On 'expected' Sanctions Against Russia Over Invasion

As Russian ‘invaders’ continue their attack on Kyiv, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba sent letters to the top diplomats in the European Union (EU), the Group of Seven (G7) and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell with a specific list of sanctions against Russia that Ukraine expects to be imposed. It is to mention that EU ministers have activated a temporary protection directive for Ukrainians and the 27 member bloc has taken swift actions against the Russian Federation by imposing a number of sanctions and airspace ban. Meanwhile, leaders from the G7, on Sunday, vowed to slap new sanctions on Moscow if it continues its offensive on the former Soviet sanctions.

“Today, I signed letters to all foreign ministers of the European Union, G7, and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs with a specific list of sanctions that Ukraine expects and that are needed to finally clamp down Russian economy and stop the war in Ukraine," Kuleba stressed.

As of now, the European Union has adopted three discreet packages of sanctions focusing mainly on individual sanctions against Russian Czar Vladimir Putin, collective bans on individuals, services and banks as well as banning over flight of Russian planes over EU airspace. However, on Sunday, Kuleba said that Kyiv was making “every effort” to formulise a fourth package of sanctions. The top diplomat added that the Ministry will work with each government to ensure that new sanctions are applied.

Moscow also attempts to intimidate Kyiv by disinformation: Kuleba

Earlier this week, he underscored that Russia not only tries to pressurise Ukraine with the military but it also attempts to intimidate Kyiv by disinformation, cyberattacks and fake bomb threats. He added that they do not know what is going on in the mind of the Russian leadership, but seek unity among the partners to ensure unity in support of Ukraine.

Kuleba noted that Russia already attacked Ukraine's eastern region - Donbas - eight years ago and called it an "unprovoked and unjustifiable act of aggression of one state against the other."

