Ukraine Shoots Down 13 Iranian-made Drones & 43 Russian Missiles As Tensions Intensify

Ukraine has claimed that it has shot down 13 Iranian-made kamikaze drones Shahed-136, The Kyiv Independent reported. According to Ukrainian Air Force, the missile strikes were carried out from Russia and Belarus between 3 pm to 6:30 pm (local time) on October 10, the report further added. The statement of Ukrainian Air Forces came after Russian missiles struck several cities of Ukraine, including Kyiv on October 10.

The Ukrainian Air Force said that some of the drones fired by Russia tried to attack Kyiv and northern parts of Ukraine. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a Facebook post, claimed that Russian forces conducted more than 84 missile and air strikes. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian forces used winged, ballistic, anti-aircraft-controlled missiles and impact unmanned aircraft to target cities and villages.

It further claimed that 43 winged missiles and 13 unmanned aircraft of Russia were destroyed by the Ukrainian Air Force and the anti-aircraft defence. According to Ukraine, Russia is attempting to continue holding the temporarily-occupied regions of Ukraine and trying to disrupt the actions of Ukrainian forces. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine claimed that Russia was taking offensive actions in Bakhmut and Avdiiv directions.

Ukraine claims 11 people killed in attacks

Russia carried out missile strikes across several Ukrainian cities on Monday, October 10. Ukraine's Emergency Service said that at least 11 people were killed and 64 others were injured in the attacks that took place on Monday. The strikes came a day after the Kerch bridge which links Russia and Crimea was destroyed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian armed forces launched dozens of missiles and Iranian-made drones against Ukraine. In his nightly video address on October 10, Zelenskyy said that 84 Russian missiles were launched against Ukraine. He stated that 43 of the missiles were shot down by Ukraine. Out of 24 Russian drones, 13 were shot down, according to Zelenskyy.

He claimed that Russia's targets for missile strikes were civilian areas and energy facilities in 10 cities in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukraine has claimed that Russian forces were planning missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital and other infrastructure since the beginning of October. The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defence has said that Russian armed forces received instructions from Kremlin to prepare for conducting missile strikes on the civilian infrastructure on October 2 and 3. It further said that the Russian military units of strategic and long-range aviation were given orders to prepare for massive missile attacks.

"According to the military intelligence of Ukraine, the Russian occupying forces received instructions from the Kremlin to prepare massive missile strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine on October 2 and 3," The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

(With inputs from AP)