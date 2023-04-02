Oleksii Makeiev, the ambassador of Ukraine to Germany, opposed proposals for a cease-fire with Russia, reported DW, citing dpa news agency. In an interview, the envoy was reacting to a call for peace issued by former prominent Social Democrats (SPD) in Germany, which presently dominate the coalition government, as well as previous labour leaders.

"Make Peace!" was the slogan of the appeal, which urged Berlin to join Paris in pleading with nations like Brazil, China, India, and Indonesia to broker a cease-fire. China released a 12-point set of recommendations for ending the crisis in Ukraine earlier this year. In an effort to pose itself as an impartial mediator, China has refrained from denouncing Russia's incursion while simultaneously promising a collaboration with Moscow with "no bounds."

China promises 'no bounds' relationship with Russia

"[A cease-fire in Ukraine] would be a necessary step to end the killing and to sound out opportunities for peace. Only then can the path be paved towards a joint security order for Europe," according to "Make Peace".

Makeiev said to dpa, "This appeal for peace is not an April Fool's joke." In regard to the numerous victims of Russian aggression, it is "pure cynicism." Makeiev contended that the appeal served as a cover-up for Russian war crimes and Moscow's role in the invasion. He argued that only a Russian force withdrawal from Ukrainian territory would bring about peace.

Ukraine's plan for post-occupation Crimea

According to Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Ukraine has drafted a 12-point plan for the management of Crimea in the event that the peninsula is retaken by Ukrainian forces. The Crimean Bridge, which spans the Kerch Strait to connect the peninsula with Russia, is one of the plan's objectives. In October 2022, an explosion that the Ukrainian authorities maintain was not ordered struck the bridge, DW reported.

As per Danilov, Kyiv would depose regional officials working for Russian-installed governments on the basis of the denazification of Germany following World War II. "A comprehensive detoxification program will be implemented to neutralize the consequences of Russian propaganda on the public consciousness," Danilov said.

A Turkic ethnic group that has long called the peninsula home is the Crimean Tatars. The Soviet Union drove them out to Central Asia in the 1940s before allowing them to return in the late 1980s.