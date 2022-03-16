Ukraine Snubs Russia's Proposal For Neutral Status, Asks To Focus On 'security Guarantees'

In a key development, Ukraine on Wednesday rejected Russia's proposals for the war-struck country to adopt neutral status similar to Sweden or Austria, stating that talks should focus on "security guarantees." Ukrainian negotiator Mikhailo Podolyak mentioned that his country is in a direct state of war with Russia.

"Consequently, the model can only be 'Ukrainian' and only on legally verified security guarantees," he said.

Russia says Ukraine talks progressing as onslaught continue

Russia's military forces struck Ukraine's capital region and other key cities, while the two nations signalled some optimism for negotiations to conclude the war. Statements from both sides have indicated that talks are advancing.

Meanwhile, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that a neutral military status for Ukraine was being "seriously discussed” at the talks, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described Russia’s demands for ending the war as becoming “more realistic.”

Zelenskyy further noted that Russian troops had been unable to make deeper inroads into Ukrainian territory, however, they continued heavy shelling of key cities. “Efforts are still needed, patience is needed,” Zelenskyy said in his recent video address to the nation. “Any war ends with an agreement,” he further added.

Lavrov welcomed the Ukrainian President's remark and stated that "the business-like spirit" is starting to surface in the talks. Russian chief negotiator noted that the sides were discussing a possible compromise for future Ukraine with a smaller and non-aligned military.

Russia intensifies attack on Kyiv

On day 21 of the war, Russia has intensified its aggression on the capital city, Kyiv. Shrapnel from an artillery shell smashed into an apartment in the centre of Kyiv, wiping out the building's top floor and subsequently igniting a fire.

Fighting continued in Kyiv's suburbs, depriving people of heat and clean water. According to a local official, Russian forces were seeking to sever Kyiv from transport routes and supply lines as they planned a wider assault.

Russia now occupies the city of Ivankiv, 80 kilometres north of Kyiv, and controls the surrounding region on the border with Belarus, local officials said, reported AP.