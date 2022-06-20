Australia is bolstering Ukraine’s defence as Russian troops continue to annihilate NATO supplies in Lviv and other regions. In its latest measure, the Anthony Albanese administration sent the first four M113AS4 armoured personnel carriers, which were loaded into a Ukrainian cargo plane last week, according to 9 News. The aforementioned aid is part of the country’s $285 million worth of aid to Ukraine.

Previously, Canberra has supplied Bushmaster vehicles and anti-armour weapons along with unmanned aerial systems and ammunition. Speaking to 9News, Australia’s newly appointed Defence Minister Richard Marles said, “We are going above and beyond but so we should because the issues at stake in Ukraine apply everywhere." He added, “It's so important the world stands in solidarity in support of Ukraine and against the appalling Russian aggression that we've seen."

On Monday, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry sent out a tweet expressing gratitude to Canberra underscoring that Ukraine "will not forget this". It said, "Another batch of Australian armoured vehicles are on their way to Ukraine. These are 4 of the 14 M113 armoured personnel carriers promised by the government. A half-world-long aviation aid bridge unites our people in these difficult times for Australia."

The additional aid was also welcomed by Ukraine's Ambassador to Australia. "Australia is punching above its weight," Vasyl Myroshnychenko told Nine News. "The only problem now is we need more of that because every day we see 100 Ukrainian soldiers killed, 400 wounded," he added. Australia, a part of the QUAD group, has several times expressed its opposition to Russia's 'unprovoked" and "illegal" invasion.

Day 117 of Russian invasion

As Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine enters day 117, the Kremlin has halted fuel supplies to at least three European Countries namely Finland, Poland and Bulgaria. While Russia threatens to expand the list, many European countries are turning to coal as an alternative to imported hydrocarbons. Meanwhile, Russian troops have also increased targetted attacks in the western part of Ukraine in order to sabotage weaponry supplies from US lead NATO, EU and UK. Last week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to Kyiv where he held a meeting with his ally Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Three other EU leaders also visited the Ukrainian capital.

(Image: AP)