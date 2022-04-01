In the latest development of the Moscow-Kyiv crisis, Ukraine's ambassador to Japan, Sergiy Korsunsky, stated on Friday that the war-torn nation would be able to better safeguard its skies from hostile forces as it is to obtain "super modern" military equipment from the United States and the United Kingdom. According to Sky News, Korsunsky said during a press conference, "They still have superiority in the air force, in aeroplanes and missiles, and we expect to begin to receive super-modern equipment from the United States and Britain to protect our skies and our cities.”

The Ukrainian envoy went on to say that they could not reach the launch site when the Russian military forces shot cruise missiles from a considerable distance. As a result of this, Ukrainians require cutting-edge equipment, he added. Further, Korsunsky asserted, “We have to intercept them.” Apart from this, Korsunsky did not disclose any other information on the military equipment.

Australia to offer armoured Bushmaster vehicles to Ukraine

These statements came on the heels of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's announcement on April 1, stating that his country would send armoured Bushmaster vehicles to Ukraine. Morrison noted that the four-wheel-drive armoured vehicles will be transported by Boeing C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft, although he did not indicate how many would be delivered, Sky News reported.

In addition to this, the United Kingdom's Prime Minister had announced to unveil a significant new package of aid for Ukraine while also asking the international community to stand up against injustice. As per media reports, UK PM Boris Johnson had pledged during NATO and G7 leaders' talks in Brussels to provide 6,000 additional defensive missiles and £25 million in economic support for Ukraine's military troops. As per an official press statement from the PM's office, these initiatives will be more than double the quantity of lethal defence assistance provided so far and will be in addition to the £400 million in humanitarian and economic aid that the UK has previously given the country.

Meanwhile, on March 12, the spokesperson for the US Department of State, Ned Price, has lauded his administration for authorising $200 million in additional guns and equipment for Ukraine.

Image: AP/ Pixabay