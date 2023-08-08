Ukraine To Receive First Batch Of US-made Abrams Tanks This Fall, Pentagon Confirms

The United States has officially given the nod for the delivery of Abrams tanks to Ukraine, Army Acquisition Chief Doug Bush announced at a media briefing on Monday. The first batch of the combat assault weapons is expected to arrive in the war-torn nation this fall.

The shipment will first have to reach Europe along with repairing gear, spare parts, ammo, and other essential items. “They are done. Now they have to get to Europe, and then to Ukraine, along with all of the things that go with them. Ammunition, spare parts, fuel equipment, repair facilities," Bush told reporters.

"So you know, it's not just the tanks, it's the full package that goes with it. That's still on track," he added. The confirmation marks the fulfillment of a promise made by US President Joe Biden, who said earlier in January that the heavy armor will be provided to Ukraine in order to help it combat Russian attacks on the battlefield.

Preparations underway ahead of tanks delivery

A ten-week training between the US military and Ukrainian tank crews for the Abrams began in Germany in May. It is scheduled to conclude this August. A total of 31 tanks are expected to help Kyiv in its counteroffensive and are currently undergoing refurbishment ahead of shipment, according to CNN.

The confirmation comes as a sigh of relief for the war-hit country after US media reports said that only six to eight heavy equipment pieces will be able to make it to Ukraine by September this year. Outlets such as Newsweek and Politico previously reported that any “sensitive” technology will be removed from the US-made tanks before being supplied to Kyiv. The tanks may also “lose some of their most sophisticated electronics" before becoming a part of the combat, such as depleted uranium armor and systems that provide “some advantages” to the gunner and the commander.