Ukraine To Receive More Stinger, Javelin Missiles From Countries Amid War With Russia

Amid the ongoing Russian invasion into Ukraine, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Resnikov stated that country will receive more Stinger and Javelin missiles as a boost to the ongoing fight. Resnikov shared a Facebook post stating that they are receiving an increasing amount of assistance and that the number of countries who are willing to help Ukraine is increasing. Several western countries are committed to helping Ukraine in the midst of an invasion by Russia.

Resnikov claimed that he had a long talk with United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and that the American military was astounded by Ukraine's defenders' expertise and the persistence of the people. He further stated that they are getting a lot more assistance from a number of countries. He went on to say that over the last few days, he has said "thank you" a thousand times to the US from the west coast to the far east.

US will be delivering Ukraine Stinger anti-aircraft missiles

The US will be delivering Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. As per Army Times, the delivery of Stinger missiles is part of a military aid package agreed upon by the US last week. On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that he had approved the Defense Department to transfer $350 million in military aid to Ukraine to assist it in defending itself against Russia's unprovoked attack.

Also, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on Saturday that his country would provide Ukraine with 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger missiles, according to the Insider. In recent days, several European countries, such as Sweden, Norway, and Finland, have announced that they will also deliver arms to Ukraine. The UK has contributed the NLAW anti-tank missile, which was developed jointly by the UK and Sweden.

5,840 Russian troops dead as of early Wednesday

In the meanwhile, the Ukrainian General Staff stated that more than 5,840 Russian troops had died in the invasion with 211 tanks and 862 armoured vehicles destroyed as of early Wednesday, according to local media reports. The Ukrainian General Staff also said that a total of 30 odd planes and 31 helicopters were shot down.