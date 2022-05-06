Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Zelenskyy government, along with the international community, has been making efforts to evacuate citizens and troops from Mariupol's Azovstal Steel Plant. Till now, nearly 500 Ukrainian citizens have been evacuated and many more are still trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol. On Friday, the Ministry of Reintegration called on the international medical organisation "Doctors Without Borders" to form an evacuation mission to save Ukrainian troops defending Azovstal.

According to a letter written by Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk to MSF in Ukraine, it read, "The deplorable conditions of all those surrounded by Azovstal, lack of access to medical care, and deterioration of their physical and psychological conditions are a clear violation of Chapter IX of Article 55 of the United Nations Charter." The official also noted that the MSF charter provides assistance to people in need or victims of armed conflict.

Based on principles guided by the MSF, the Ministry of Reintegration has urged the MSF to evacuate the Ukrainian troops trapped in Mariupol, who are currently at the Azovstal metallurgical plant. Iryna Vereshchuk emphasized that they should assess their physical and mental condition, gather evidence of the conditions in which they find them, and provide medical care to Ukrainians who are in critical condition due to Russian attackers. Although, Russia announced that they have ceased operations at the Azovstal Steel plant Russian troops have continued their attacks in the region. Visuals coming directly from the Azovstal Steel plant have shown that it was still under attack by Russian troops. Meanwhile, UN officials have revealed that they were planning a third evacuation operation for trapped residents and troops. As many as 500 civilians have been rescued so far and many more are still trapped.

Ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin called for war against neighbouring Ukraine, it has united Western nations to stand against Moscow. Till now, the European Union has imposed five packages of sanctions against Russia and is preparing to impose its sixth package of sanctions. The EU is making efforts to stop relying on Russian energy. It has already pledged to reduce gas imports by two-thirds by the end of this year and now plans to phase out crude oil over the next six months and refined products.

