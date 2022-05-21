Ukraine Urges World To Provide Air Defence Systems & Missiles To Counter Russian Offensive

As the brutal war in Eastern Europe continues to intensify unabated, Ukraine has urged the world to provide air defence and missiles as soon as possible to counter Russian aggression. In a statement, Olena Moshenets, the People's Deputy of Ukraine, stated that weapons must be supplied in adequate quantities without any bureaucratic red tape to ensure the safety and prevention of casualties not only in Ukraine but across Europe. "Our Western partners must not question the need for arms supplies," she added.

Moshenets also thanked Ukrainian partners for continuing to support the war-torn country with the supply of modern armaments. "Sincere thanks to all our international partners, who, having signed a joint statement on the urgent need to modernize Ukraine's air defence, continue to support Ukraine's military and civil defence to protect airspace and stop the movement of enemy equipment in Ukraine," she stated. Moshenets also alleged that Russian troops have so far destroyed more than 18,000 infrastructure facilities, including hospitals, schools, kindergartens, homes and many other buildings in Ukraine.

Ukraine hails US for approving law to provide accelerated assistance to Kyiv

Furthermore, Moshenets also hailed US President Joe Biden for approving a law on 'Land Lease and Protection of Democracy in Ukraine' which aims to implement the program of accelerated assistance to the war-torn country. "This program will be implemented not only by the United States, but also by key NATO allies. And weapons supply under this program will go beyond the current supply of anti-tank and light anti-aircraft missiles, including medium-range and long-range air defence systems, mobile artillery and military drones," she claimed. The Ukrainian leader also applauded the country's armed forces for fiving tough resistance to the Russian aggression and also paid tribute to fallen soldiers.

Ongoing war will inevitably lead to major global food crisis: Ukraine

Moshenets also accused Russian forces of continue launching multiple rocket launchers at Saltiv, and the Oleksiy districts of Kharkiv, claiming that the "main focus of the enemy is on maintaining the already occupied frontiers." She further stated that neither Ukraine nor the world needs this war, as it will inevitably lead to a major global food crisis, given that Ukraine and Russia are major exporters of food, including wheat. "We will be able to stop the aggressor with the weapons help, bring our victory closer and the victory of the whole democratic world in the fight against terrorism and tyranny," the People's Deputy of Ukraine remarked.