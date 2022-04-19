Ukraine Vows To 'fight' As Zelenskyy Says Russia Launches 'battle For Donbas'

Russian forces have launched a “large-scale offensive” in the battle for the Donbas region, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday as the Moscow-Kyiv war entered day 55. He also said that a “significant” portion of Russian troops is now concentrated in the region. It is to note here ever since Russian Defence Ministry announced the drawback of forces from Kyiv and Chernihiv, Ukrainian intelligence had claimed that the so-called de-escalation’ claimed by Moscow was for ‘reorganising’ troops in the Donbas region.

Noting the concentration of Russian forces in Donbas, Zelenskyy went on to say that regardless of the number of soldiers, Ukraine “will fight”. Ukrainian President averred that his country’s forces will not surrender “any part of Ukraine” and they do not seek to take “any land that is not ours”. He also declared that the “battle of Donbas” has begun while claiming that Russia had been preparing for it for a “long time”. Echoing similar remarks as Zelenksyy, his chief of staff Andrii Yermak declared that the “second phase of the war has started.”

In the national address on Monday, Zelenksyy said, “Now we can already state that the Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas, for which they have been preparing for a long time” adding that a “significant part of the entire Russian army is now concentrated on this offensive”.

He added, “No matter how many soldiers are driven there, we will defend ourselves. We will fight. We will not give up anything Ukrainian.”

Russia mounted attacks on Donbas

It is to note here that Zelenskyy’s remarks on the “battle for Donbas” follow a dramatic escalation of attacks on the region. Russian President Vladimir Putin has already declared his intention to seize Donbas, which is not only an industrial heartland for Ukraine but is also partly controlled by pro-Russian separatists. As per reports, control of the Donbas would provide Russia with a southern corridor to the occupied Crimean peninsula.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday is set to hold a call with allies to discuss the Ukraine crisis along with discussing other means to hold Russia accountable for its actions on the neighbouring nation.

Image: AP