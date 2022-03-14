As the talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations are underway, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Advisor spoke exclusively to Republic on Monday. Speaking to Republic, Ihor Zhovkva on record said that Ukraine was ready for a diplomatic solution for the issue with Russia.

Giving an insight on what Kyiv is taking on the delegation table with Moscow, Zhovkva said, "First of all, we want immediate ceasefire on the world-recognised territory of Ukraine. Secondly, we want the withdrawal of the Russian troops from Ukraine. It is very important for them (Russians) to not stay on the territory of Ukraine, to not to capture the cities that they are now capturing- some small cities in northern Ukraine."

Advisor to Zelenskyy listed strict security guarantee as the third demand, saying that it was the only way to prevent such a situation- such a terrible war in Ukraine in the future, not just by Russia but by any other aggressor in the world. "That's why when we talk about negotiation, it's not two presidents sitting there. Also, the representative of the world country should be present, immediate neighbours, as well as the bigger international partner states to talk, to negotiate and to sign the possible new security guarantees, new security system for Ukraine," he said.

'Positive change in negotiations with Russia', says Ukraine

During the exclusive conversation with Republic, Ihor Zhovkva also acknowledged the positive shift in negotiations. "There was a practical absence of constructive thinking from Russia's side when they only talked about ultimatums. Today, the position has changed in a constructive manner. At least, the conditions of Ukraine are also being heard and discussed," the Advisor to Zelenskyy said, adding that the end of negotiations will of course be with Putin coming forward for talks.

Having said that, he reiterated the need for a security guarantee for Ukraine. "Ukraine does not belong to any military bloc for the time being but we need a security guarantee. For how Ukraine will be a country that will not be attacked by any aggressor. So being a non-military, neutral state, bilateral and multilateral security guarantee is needed that Ukraine will never be invaded again. It is all under negotiation," he added.

Ukraine 'neutral', not joining NATO

Ihor Zhovkva, speaking exclusively to Republic, also highlighted how Ukraine had expressed its desire to be a part of NATO several times in the past decade. "Unfortunately, for the time being, it is not the case with NATO members, they are not ready to accept Ukraine, neither today nor in the foreseeable future. In this case, if a potential neutral status vis-à-vis a non-bloc status will bring peace to my country, then yes this is negotiable.