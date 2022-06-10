Ukraine War: All About 2 UK Nationals Facing Death Sentences For Backing Kyiv In Conflict

Two UK nationals - Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner and a Moroccan Saaudun Brahim were given the death penalty on Thursday for fighting with the Ukrainian troops by a court in pro-Russia Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). According to Russian state media, the two Britons and Saaudun are accused of being mercenaries and were sentenced to death by a court which is not internationally recognised. Both the UK and Ukraine have condemned the sentences which violated the international laws protecting the prisoners of war (POWs).

Why are they facing the death penalty?

Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner are accused of being mercenaries despite their families insisting that they are long-serving members of the Ukrainian military. They were captured in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol in April during the intense fight for the control of the port city and several weeks later, they were presented in the court in the separatist Donetsk People’s Republic. The punishments to Britons and a Morrocan were handed down by DPR’s supreme court.

Interfax agency quoted a court official as saying that the men were found guilty of “mercenary activities and committing actions aimed at seizing power and overthrowing the constitutional order of the DPR."

Are they really mercenaries?

Even though Russia has accused the men to be mercenaries, Sky News stated that Aslin has a Ukrainian fiance and is applying for citizenship after joining Ukraine’s marines in 2018. Pinner has reportedly lived in the now war-torn nation since 2018 and is married to a Ukrainian. It was also Pinner’s fourth tour of duty in the Ukrainian military. However, Russia has emphasised that both Britons are mercenaries and is making a distinction between the Ukrainian military and the Britons, solely based on the place of their birth.

What is the UK saying?

As per reports, the British government has said that Aslin and Pinner are “entitled to combatant immunity and should be prosecuted for participation in hostilities." In a statement, Downing Street has also said that it would “continue to work with Ukrainian authorities to try and secure the release of any British national who was serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces".

Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities do not have any control over its soldiers captured by Russia as the war continues unabated for the 106th day. But, it is pertinent to mention here that Ukraine and Russia are in negotiations over possible prisoner swaps.

While governments are still scrambling efforts to end the war, reports have stated that there is a possibility that the two Britons held by Russia can be used for prisoner swaps. Both Aslin and Pinner appeared on Russian state TV appealing to be exchanged for pro-Russia Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk, who was captured by Ukraine in April. At the same time, the Russian oligarch appeared in a video released by the Ukrainians asking for a swap.

Can the Britons be executed?

It is to note here that both Britons have at least a month to appeal and if that fails and they are not exchanged for prisoners, Russia warns they could face a firing squad. However, the greater possibility is that Aslin and Pinner are involved in a prisoner swap especially because Medvedchuk is a close ally and friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Image: AP