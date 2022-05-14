Ukraine War: Supreme Court Of South Ossetia 'positive' About Referendum To Join Russia

In a key development, South Ossetia’s Supreme Court has considered the package of documents on a referendum on its accession to Russia and gave a positive response, according to reports by TASS. "The Supreme Court held a session today. They made this decision unanimously. The package of documents was referred back to the president and he signed it," a spokesman for the South Ossetian presidential administration stated. South Ossetia is located in the breakaway region of South Causses. While 5 countries including Russia consider the region independent, United Nations considered it a part of Georgia.

South Ossetia’s Central Election Commission on Friday approved and referred to the President a package of documents concerning the referendum on joining Russia. The President signed a decree appointing the referendum on July 17. Speaking regarding the same, parliament speaker Alan Tadtayev touted that the referendum would take place in the near future. However, President-elect Alan Gagloyev said that a referendum on his country’s accession to Russia is to be organized when Moscow gives to understand that it is time for that.

The Russia-Ukraine war has now entered Day 80. Earlier, the embattled President of Ukraine Zelenskyy had said that his administration would not "recognise the referendum that Russia put by force. His remarks came as UN chief Antonio Guterres visited the war-torn country to propose peace between Kyiv and Moscow. "Mariupol is a crisis within a crisis. Thousands of civilians need life-saving assistance. Many are elderly, in need of medical care or have limited mobility. They need an escape route out of the apocalypse," Guterres had said during the press briefing.

Crimea Federal District

The deputy of the State Duma from the Crimea Dmitry Belik said Russia can recreate the Crimean Federal District with residents of “liberated” territories of Ukraine becoming its inhabitants. “No matter how neo-Nazis and their Western curators try to rewrite history now, they will not be able to do it, and historical justice will prevail. The Crimean Federal District can be recreated, and its population will be residents of the liberated territories of Ukraine, which historically belonged to Russia,” Belik said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

(Image: AP)