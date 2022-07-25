As Moscow-Kyiv war has entered its 152nd day, Ukraine has predicted that its troops will retake Kherson -- which fell to Russian troops at the start of the invasion -- by September. Serhiy Khlan, an aide to the regional head of Kherson, said in an interview with Ukrainian television, “We can say that the Kherson region will definitely be liberated by September, and all the occupiers’ plans will fail." Notably, Kherson was the first region to fall to Moscow after it launched the "military operation" and recapturing it would be a strategic win for Ukraine.

“We can say that a turning point has occurred on the battlefield. We see that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are prevailing in their most recent military operations," Khlan said.

This comes as embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that his forces have been moving “step by step” in Kherson. According to some reports, Ukrainian forces are doing well enough to maintain the front line in the neighbouring communities.

Moreover, United Kingdom's defense intelligence informed that Russian and Ukrainian forces were engaged in an intense battle on Saturday. Russian troops were deploying artillery to try to stall Ukraine's counteroffensive in Kherson, it said.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 23 July 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response:



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦

Russia attacked Odessa port

Hours after signing a grain export deal with Ukraine, Russia attacked the port of Odesa. Clarifying their side, the Russian defence ministry stated that it had targeted United States-provided Harpoon anti-ship missiles and a naval boat in Ukraine. However, it is pertinent to note that Russia has previously denied any strikes on the port in Ukraine.

According to media reports, Russia alleges that among the organisations whose manufacturing facilities were neutralised were those with a focus on maintaining and updating the Ukrainian navy's fleet. As per a statement made public by the Russian Ministry of Defence, Moscow's troops attacked the positions of the 108th and 109th battalions of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade of the AFU stationed close to Verkhnekamenskoye and claimed to have killed more than 70% of the troops there.

The Ukrainian military installations continue to be targeted by missile and artillery attacks, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense. Near Reznikova, Galitsinovo, and Nikolayev, Russia asserts that it has destroyed seven ammunition and fuel facilities. Furthermore, at Korobki, Pyatikhatka, Topolsky, Shcherbaki, and Donetsk, Russian forces allegedly shot down 5 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles.

