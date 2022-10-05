Ukraine's Capital Distributes Anti-radiation Pills In Case Of Possible Russian Nuke Attack

Amid the ongoing brutal war in Eastern Europe, Kyiv's city council stated that in case of a Russian nuke attack on the capital, potassium iodine pills are being distributed to evacuation centres. If taken right before or right away after exposure to nuclear radiation, potassium iodide tablets can assist in preventing the thyroid gland from absorbing damaging radiation, ABC News reported. The municipal council announced in a statement that the tablets will be given to inhabitants in regions potentially contaminated by nuclear radiation if an evacuation is required.

This came at the time when Moscow is rattling its nuclear sabre as its soldiers continue to be driven back even when Russia declared four Ukrainian regions as their own.

It is pertinent to mention that in response to a Ukrainian counterattack, Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged to "use all means at our disposal" to win the conflict. There are growing concerns that Russia may use a nuclear attack to reverse the tide after suffering significant losses and being driven back in numerous places.

Russia's possible nuclear attack

According to the ABC News report, The Times newspaper claimed on Monday that the NATO military alliance had warned members that Putin has been planning to conduct a nuclear test near Ukraine's border to show his preparedness to use nuclear weapons. The Times further reported that Russia has moved a train allegedly connected to a nuclear munition facility.

However, the Kremlin stated on Tuesday that it did not wish to engage in "nuclear rhetoric" coming from the West. According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, "The Western media, Western politicians, and heads of state are engaging in a lot of exercises in nuclear rhetoric right now," ABC News reported. He added, "We do not want to take part in this."

Meanwhile, Putin appears to be putting the finishing touches on his plan to annex four regions of Ukraine, despite the fact that Ukraine is pushing back his forces on two different fronts, decreasing the amount of land that he has been able to conquer.

Furthermore, Vladimir Putin will speak with residents of the two districts of occupied Ukraine to determine the precise location of the boundaries, according to a statement released by the Kremlin on Monday. This occurred as Russia's Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian Duma, proceeded to formally ratify the annexations that the West had called "sham" and "illegal." As per media reports, President Putin is anticipated to sign the paper, officially designating the seized areas as part of the Russian Federation. However, the territories whose borders would be absorbed into Russia have not yet been determined.

Referring to the seized Ukrainian territory in the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, Dmitry Peskov said, “We are going to continue to consult the populations of these regions," as per media reports.

(Image: AP)