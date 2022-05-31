Ukraine's Court Sentences 2 Russian Soldiers To 11.5 Years Imprisonment Over War Crimes

As the war rages unabated in Eastern Europe, a Ukrainian court sentenced two Russian soldiers to over eleven years imprisonment for committing war crimes in the Kharkiv region. According to a report by the Ukrainian Pravda, the accused have been identified as Alexander Bobykin and Alexander Ivanov who have been sent to jail for 11.5 years for shelling civilian areas of Kharkiv. It further stated that Russian soldiers were found guilty of violating the laws and customs of war and the prosecutor's office had demanded 12 years in prison for violating the laws of war.

The report further stated that Bobykin was the driver-charger of Russia's "Hail" volley fire system, whereas, Ivanov was the gunner of the same combat vehicle. They were charged with firing at civilian areas in the Kharkiv region on February 24, damaging an electric substation, overhead power lines and several residential structures. On the same day, Ukrainian troops defeated a column of invaders. Following this, both defendants went into hiding for three days before surrendering to the Ukrainian troops. Later, they pleaded guilty in court and expressed regret for their actions.

Kyiv court sentenced a Russian war criminal to life imprisonment

Earlier on May 23, a court in Kyiv announced the first sentence of a Russian for a war crime. Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin, accused of killing a civilian in the Sumy region, was sentenced to life in prison. Earlier, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova claimed that her office was compiling as many as 41 war crime cases against invading Russian troops. "We have 41 suspects in cases with which we will be ready to go to court. All of them concern Article 438 of the (Ukrainian) criminal code on war crimes, but different types of war crimes," Venediktova said, as per the Associated Press (AP).

Russia lost nearly 30,500 soldiers since onset of war: Ukraine

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that Russia has also incurred heavy casualties since the onset of the war. In its latest operational update, the ministry claimed that Russia has lost nearly 30,500 soldiers, 3,302 Armored Personnel Vehicles (APV), 1,358 tanks, 649 artillery systems and 207 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), and at least 93 anti-aircraft warfare. In addition, the invaders also lost as many as 2,275 vehicles and fuel tanks, 515 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), 208 aircraft, 174 helicopters, 120 cruise missiles, and 48 special equipment and 13 boats, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry stated on Twitter.

Image: AP/ANI