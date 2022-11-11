As the war between Ukraine and Russia drags on into the ninth month, any apparent conclusion to the conflict still seems out of focus. Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense shared a video through its official Twitter handle on Tuesday, November 8, showing a Ukrainian soldier jumping to take cover in a trench as Artillery rains down in his proximity.

Just another day of a Ukrainian soldier on the front lines. pic.twitter.com/Bt0ADEcHYo — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 8, 2022

The video starts with the soldier standing to the right, apparently digging something. As it progresses, the soldier senses the incoming strike as a woosh can be heard and he dives into the trench to his right to take cover. The quietness in the video’s beginning is then followed by the sounds of crossfire between the belligerents.

Belligerents changing battle tactics

In the war which began with Russia’s announcement of a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, there have been numerous changes in war fighting tactics by both sides. Russia has shifted its strategy from an offensive to a defensive. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces, which were apparently suffering heavy losses and failed to defend large areas of land from the invading Russian military.

However, the current scenario of the war has changed significantly. Russia has now taken the defensive role while Ukraine is continuing with a highly effective counteroffensive, which forced the Russian forces to abandon positions and retreat from the Kherson region. Meanwhile, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense regularly shares videos on Twitter, most of them often taunting their adversaries amid the ongoing conflict.

Roses are red,

Ladas are white.

Sure you can run,

But you cannot hide. pic.twitter.com/jgFM2t5ZGC — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 10, 2022

One such video shared by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry showed armoured vehicles of the Russian military getting struck and destroyed by Ukrainian forces. The tweet came with the caption, "Roses are red, Ladas are white. Sure you can run But you cannot hide."