Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, Iryna Vereshchuk, said that more than 1500 civilians have been held in Russian prisons. Vereshchuk said that the people have been held in Rostov, Kursk and added that "they are in jail", Ukrinform reported. The statement of Vereshchuk comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for day 118.

Iryna Vereshchuk claimed that the civilians have been held as prisoners of war and insisted that they "should not be held as prisoners of war".

She called for the release of civilians and added that the people who have been held in captivity include volunteers, activists, journalists, priests, deputies of local councils, heads of local government agencies, as per the news report. Ukrainian Deputy PM said that 103 people were returned to regions that were under the control of the government between March to May and added that the process for people's return continues.

Ukraine's Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, Iryna Vereshchuk, said that some of the people have been able to move out of the captivity on their own or with the help provided by volunteers. She noted that Russia had given details of 120 people held captive by them when they were asked by the International Committee of the Red Cross to provide details regarding Ukrainian civilians who were held captive, as per the Ukrinform report.

Iryna Vereshchuk said that Russia had not included a single woman in the list of people and insisted that it is "not true". She emphasised that Russia needs to recognise other civilians that have been captured by them and called on the Russian government to release the civilians.

UN estimates over 4560 civilians killed since onset of war

Meanwhile, the United Nations on Monday, June 20, said that a total of 4,569 civilians have been killed, and 5,691 others have been injured since Russia launched its military offensive in Ukraine on February 24.

According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), an estimated 1,769 men, 1,182 women, 137 boys, and 126 girls as well as 41 children have been killed since the onset of military conflict. In addition, the OHCHR stated that the gender of 1,314 adults remains unknown.

Furthermore, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said that the total number of people who have been wounded include 1,157 men, 805 women, 126 girls, 167 boys and 174 children. According to OHCHR, the gender of 3,262 adults is not known yet.

