Ukraine's Direct Damage To Infrastructure From Russian War Tops $100bn: PM Denys Shmyhal

The all-out Russian war in Ukraine has "directly damaged" infrastructure exceeding $100 billion, said Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Addressing the forum on Ukraine Recovery in Lugano, Switzerland, Shmyhal underscored that at least 2,50,000 victims of the war have registered for compensation for damages caused during Russia's arbitrary bombings. "We are already creating an electronic map of Ukraine, where we record all the damages caused by the war. This map is constantly updated. Damage is constantly recorded and verified," Shmyhal explained to the participants in the conference, as reported by Ukrinform.

Shmyhal added that the Kyiv government has employed digital tools and the 'Diia' web application where every citizen who has lost their residential property in war-related incidents can register detailing the condition of their homes. Local authorities verify the authenticity of the information and supplement them with details on destroyed and damaged objects, he added. Notably, the Ukraine President's office and an official team have also been established alongside experts from the Kyiv School of Economics to ascertain total damages in compliance with international standards.

"Today, direct damage to Ukraine's infrastructure already amounts to more than $100 billion. More than 1,200 educational institutions, over 200 hospitals, thousands of kilometers of gas pipelines, water and electricity networks, roads and railways have been destroyed or damaged. And we count each object. There will be a reconstruction project for each object," Shmyhal elaborated.

'Transparency & trust' main principle guiding usage of recovery funds: Yermak

Funds for the reconstruction of war-inflicted damages in Ukraine should envisage contributions from various sources, said Ukraine's Presidential advisor Andriy Yermak at the Lugano convention. He emphasised that Kyiv is working on reparation mechanisms to attract allotment from multiple sources, including those assets of Russian oligarchs blocked by sanctions by the West. "We envisage various sources of funding. But you well understand the current state of our economy and private sector. Therefore, we count on the mighty support and participation of our partners," he said.

However, Yermak added, Ukraine will resort to internal potential to rebuild from scratch, which currently is directed to pay salaries, pensions and support the socially vulnerable population. The head of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, Yermak also stressed that Ukraine will ensure that the use of funds is "transparent with one hundred percent trust of our partners." He assured that the finance will be directed to its "appropriate goal."

