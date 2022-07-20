Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska Accepts Dissident Human Rights Award For Ukrainians

Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, on the behalf of Ukrainians received the Dissident Human Rights Award in the United States. Olena Zelenska stated that the award has been given to the people of Ukraine in recognition of their "courageous struggle for freedom and against the aggressive war of Russia." Taking to her Facebook account, Zelenska called it an "honour" to accept the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine.

Ukrainian First lady noted that the award was given to the activists and dissidents for their efforts for human rights and freedom. However, Zelenska added that it is the first that the award has not been given to a specific person but to all the people of Ukraine. She stated that the Victims of Communism Memorial is dedicated to the victims of communism and stressed that communism is one of the faces of "totalitarianism." In her address at the award ceremony, Olena Zelenska said that the Ukrainians have been going through "filtration camps" and the people who do not agree to cooperate with Russia continue to be tortured. She also spoke about the forceful deportation of the people of Ukraine to Russia. The visit of Zelenska to the US comes amid the unabated war between Russia and Ukraine which has transcended 140 days.

"Since 2015, the award has been awarded to activists and dissidents – representatives of enslaved people for their bravery in the defence of human rights and freedom. This year, for the first time, it was marked not by a specific person, but by the whole people of Ukraine for "the courageous struggle for freedom and against the aggressive war of Russia," Olena Zelenska said in a Facebook post.

Olena Zelenska holds meeting with Jill Biden

Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska met with US counterpart Jill Biden at the White House. Zelenska was welcomed by US First Lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden. The White House in a tweet informed that Jill Biden assured Zelenska about the support of the US for Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia. The US First Lady called Washington's support for Ukraine "comprehensive, enduring and focused" on the Ukrainians. Zelenska held a meeting with the Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and Vice President Kamala Harris. She also participated in a meeting with US officials in the White House. During her visit to the US, Zelenska also held a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Samantha Power, administrator of the US Agency for International Development. During the meeting, Blinken and Zelenska discussed the humanitarian impact caused by the Russian offensive in Ukraine. Blinken stressed that the US remains committed to helping the people of Ukraine in defending against Russia.

