Ukraine's First Lady Underscores Effects Of 'brutal War', Calls Russia's War 'terrorism'

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska recently underlined the effects of the brutal war. During an interview with 60 Minutes, Zelenska referred to the bombings of two schools, a library, a hospital, and a soccer stadium in Chernihiv as acts of terrorism. She said, "[The Russians] try to frighten people to make them run, to have towns and villages empty so they can occupy these territories," CBS News reported. She further claimed, “Definitely, terrorism.”

Since Russia's attacks commenced in February, Zelenska has embraced the suffering of 44 million people. In addition, Zelenska noted that although Ukraine is making progress in gaining territories, half of its families have been separated.

Ukrainian First Lady said in the interview, “Someone is at the front, someone went abroad to save their children, someone is under [Russian] occupation". She continued by saying that shelling makes people scared to leave their houses, they are hesitant even to try to flee. She stressed, “We have thousands of dead. Hundreds of children are dead."

Furthermore, in the month of May, Zelenska showed American First Lady Jill Biden the newly homeless war victims in western Ukraine. She even travelled to Washington in July and made history by being the first lady to address the United States Congress. She stated before the American legislative body, "I'm asking for weapons." She highlighted that weapons would not be utilised to wage war on someone else's territory, but to safeguard one's home.

Olena Zelenska talks about Ukraine's schooling system during the war

It is pertinent to mention that entire cities have vanished from Ukraine. There have been attacks on around 500 hospitals and clinics and schools are in ruins, CBS News reported.

According to Zelenska, 150 schools just don't exist anymore and 900 schools have suffered damage. While discussing the schooling system during the war, Zelenska said that approximately 3,500 schools would only function online since they couldn't accept pupils and because their parents are terrified to send their children to school.

According to her, “[Ukraine's] children went to school this year… and the first thing they learn [is] where the bomb shelter is, how to get there and what to do in case missile strikes. We will fight. We will not give our children up. I don't know how we can forgive this. I don't think we will."

Besides this, Ukrainian First Lady was shown images of American assistance for Ukraine during the interview with Scott Pelley. Zelenska used the chance to relay a message to a teenager whom she had met in Washington and who had sent her a letter of support.

(Image: AP)