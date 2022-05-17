Ukraine's FM Urges EU To Suspend Russian Gas, Oil Imports As Moscow-Kyiv War Enters Day 83

In order to halt Russian invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv has urged the European Union (EU) to halt Russian oil and gas imports. Speaking on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said it is important to suspend purchases from Russia as the EU is paying twice for its imports: "First by supporting Ukraine and then by paying to Russia."

The European Union "then has to pay against for the destruction brought on the Ukrainian soil by Russian weapons," Kuleba said, as quoted by AP.

Earlier this week, Kuleba said there is "no guarantee" that the 27-nation bloc will be able to quickly agree to the sixth package of sanctions that are supposed to include an embargo on Russian oil imports. The proposal was forwarded by European Council President Ursula Von der Leyen on May 4 following the harrowing atrocities and war crime allegations against Russia. In the meeting of the EU leaders held yesterday, the commission failed to reach a unanimous decision, with Hungary opposing the ban, saying it will not agree until the EU sorts an alternative "solution to the problem that it will create."

Kuleba thanks Washington for 'unwavering support'

Before the EU FMs meeting in Brussels, Kuleba met with US State Secretary Antony Blinken in Berlin for the informal meeting between top leaders of the members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). The top diplomats discussed the "security and economic assistance that Ukraine needs to defend itself against Russia's unprovoked war," Blinken said in a Twitter post. He also reaffirmed Washington's "steadfast and enduring" support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Adding details, Kuleba informed that the US has agreed to deliver more weapons and supplies to Ukraine in the coming days. Further, Kyiv has also agreed to collaborate to ensure food grains from Ukraine can reach African and Asian nations in order to mitigate the looming risk of a global food crisis. It is pertinent to note that the US House has approved an additional $40 billion aid package for Ukraine and its neighbouring nations helping the embattled ex-Soviet country amid the crisis. However, the proposal is yet to be passed by the Senate. If passed, the US assistance to Ukraine in 2022 will stand at $53 billion.

(Image: AP)