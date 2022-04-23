The Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 59th day, with Russian forces continuously making advancements in the eastern region and Ukrainian forces showing tough resilience against Russian aggression. In the latest development, it has come to light that the Ukrainian armed forces launched a counterattack on April 22, liberating and securing their positions in Bezruky, Slatine, and Prudianka villages in Kharkiv Oblast. The report of this attack was shared by Ukrainian Governor Oleh Synehubov on messaging app Telegram.

"We have good news from the forefront. Our Armed Forces carried out a successful counterattack, and yesterday morning launched offensive operations against the enemy. During the day, there were fierce battles. Our units drove Russian troops out of the settlements at Bezruki, Slatine, Prudyanka, and Dergachiv in all directions and secured their positions! " the message read.

The report further stated that the Russian occupiers are continuously attacking the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv and the region. As a result, 19 people were injured and two died. Notably, the Izyum direction remains a strategic point in the region where Ukrainian defenders continue to hold defensive lines.

UK claims Russian forces unable to advance in last 24 hrs

The United Kindom has claimed that Russian forces have been unable to gain full control in the Donbas regions due to the efficacy of Ukraine's air and sea defenses. The UK Defence Intelligence also stated that Ukraine's tough resilience has limited Russia's capacity to make significant advances in the last 24 hours and that it is slowing down in the Donbas region. However, neither the Russian Defence Ministry nor the Russian government has commented on the matter. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian forces have claimed that they will try to evacuate civilians from Mariupol by noon.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk also announced that an evacuation of the residents of Mariupol is planned for today, April 23. While new satellite images have revealed, a second possible mass gravesite in a town near Mariupol, where Ukrainian defenders are holed up in a steel plant. Meanwhile, in Mariupol, which has now been reduced largely to smoking rubble by weeks of bombardment, Russian state TV showed the flag of the pro-Moscow Donetsk separatists raised on the city's TV tower.