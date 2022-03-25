Amid escalating Russia-Ukraine war and Mariupol taking the maximum blow of Moscow’s forces, a Ukrainian police general Vyacheslav Abroskin has offered himself as a hostage to Russian troops in exchange for the evacuation of children from the port city. Amid reports stating that Mariupol is 90% destroyed and humanitarian crisis is soaring, Abroskin said in a statement on Thursday that even before the war started in late February, he had promised the residents to defend Mariupol.

Underscoring that there are “many children” in Mariupol who will “die in the coming days” if not saved now, the Ukrainian general appealed to the “Russian occupants” to provide him with the opportunity to get the children out of the city. He asked to let him in Mariupol for 3 days and arrange the evacuation of the children. Further emphasising the Russian troops to consider his proposal, the Ukrainian general stated that he is on Moscow’s sanctions list.

According to the translated Facebook post, Abroskin said, “I appeal to the Russian occupants - give me the opportunity to get children out of Mariupol, instead of living children I offer myself.”

“I am a police general who directly organized a protest against you on Donetschin from 2014 to 2018. I'm included in your sanction list. I'm in your search. You arranged an attempt on me to eliminate. Dozens of yours were killed and thousands of your helpers were detained in my presence,” he said while adding, “My life belongs to me alone and I offer it in exchange for the lives of children who still remain in Mariupol.”

Russia plans to end war by May 9 amid 'constant propaganda'

Ukrainian general's appeal to Russia came after intelligence sources from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Moscow intends to end the war in Ukraine by May 9.

In an operational update shared on Thursday, Ukrainian Armed Forces said that “constant propaganda work” is being carried out in Russia which imposes the idea that the Russia-Ukraine war must be ended by the said date which is widely celebrated in Russia as the day of victory over Nazi Germany.

Citing available information, the Ukrainian Army said in a statement that “there is a constant propaganda work being carried out among the personnel of the Russian Federation's Armed Forces, which imposes the idea that the war must be ended by May 9, 2022.”

(Image: Vyacheslav Abroskin-Facebook/AP)