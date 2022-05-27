Ukraine's Justice Ministry To Work For Recovery Of Assets Belonging To Sanctioned People

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered day 93, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Telegram that the Ministry of Justice has been appointed as the main body of executive power that will ensure the enactment of state policy in the recovery of state assets belonging to people who have been sanctioned. According to Shmyhal, Ukraine's Justice Ministry will take measures to find the assets of individuals that have been listed in the National Security and Defense Council.

"A decision was made to designate the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine as the main body of executive power that ensures the implementation of state policy in the field of recovery of state assets of persons subject to sanctions," Denys Shmyhal said in the statement on Telegram.

Earlier on May 26, Ukraine's Justice Minister Denys Maliuska said that the top priority of the ministry is to establish an appropriate legal basis to compensate for the damage caused by the Russian forces at the expense of Russian assets in Ukraine and other countries, according to the statement released by the Ukrainian government. He said that continue to work with the national experts and international lawyers to establish a commission to compensate for the damage caused by the Russian forces in Ukraine. Denys Maliuska made the remarks during his meeting with the Ambassador of Denmark to Ukraine, Ole Egberg Mikkelsen. The meeting was also attended by Artur Gebal, head of the Political Session of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine, Pavlina Regor, Political adviser to the European Union Delegation to Ukraine and Iryna Shyba Deputy Head of the European Union Anti-Corruption Initiative in Ukraine (EUACI).

UN estimates over 4000 civilians killed in Ukraine since February 24

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on Friday, May 27, has stated that as many as 4,031 civilians have been killed, and 4,735 others have been injured since Russia launched its military offensive in Ukraine on February 24. According to OHCHR, an estimated 1,529 men, 995 women, 100 boys, and 92 girls as well as 69 children have been killed since the Russian military offensive commenced in Ukraine. In addition, the gender of 1,246 adults has not been confirmed yet. Of the total 4,735 people injured, there are 957 men, 629 women, 110 girls and 132 boys, and 164 children as well as 2,743 adults whose gender remains unknown. According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), casualties caused by the war are feared to be higher as information from some locations has been delayed and some reports are still "pending corroboration." The case applies to Mariupol, Izium and Popasna regions.

Image: AP

