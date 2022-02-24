Ukraine's Military Commander Puts Up Defiant Front; Claims Russia's Being Fought Back Hard

Lieutenant-General Valery Zaluzhny, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated in a message on Thursday that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding off the Russian military's attack. In an official Facebook post, the Commander-in-Chief added that the adversary was defeated in the Chernihiv region. In the Kharkiv and the Joint Forces operating area, heavy battle is taking place, he announced.

Four occupying tanks were destroyed on Kharkiv's bypass road, Valery Zaluzhny added in the facebook post. He went on to say that Ukrainian troops reclaimed full control of the cities of Mariupol and Happiness. At least six planes, two helicopters, and a slew of enemy armoured vehicles were shot down, the official informed, In the Happiness area, some 50 Russian occupiers were slain, he claimed. Although the situation in Kherson is challenging, Ukraine's defensive troops are successfully repelling the enemy, he remarked, adding, "Together to Victory!"

The post, after being translated reads, "The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the attack of the Russian aggressor. In the Chernihiv region, the opponent was stopped. Heavy battles are being fought in the Kharkiv direction and in the area of the operation of the United Forces. 4 tanks of the occupiers were burned on the bypass road of Kharkiv. The forces of our troops have been returned under full control of the city of MARIUPOL and HAPPINESS. At least 6 planes, 2 helicopters and dozens of units of enemy armored equipment were destroyed. About 50 Russian occupiers were destroyed in the area of Happiness. The situation is difficult in the Kherson direction, but the Ukrainian defense forces are giving the aggressor off. Together to Victory!"

Russia Ukraine war

The Russian military has killed around 40 people in Ukraine so far. According to the Ukraine Army, a Russian plane was shot down over the Luhansk Region. Russia, on the other hand, verified that military infrastructure at Ukrainian air bases had been damaged, effectively 'suppressing' the country's air defences.

Meanwhile, Russia has taken control of two villages in Ukraine's east after President Vladimir Putin declared war on the country. Putin urged Ukrainian soldiers to lay down their arms and return home in a televised statement ahead to the invasion. Conflicts between Russian and Ukrainian forces are "inevitable," he said, adding that the special military effort aims to demilitarise and denazify Ukraine.

Image: AP