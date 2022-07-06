On July 6, the secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov stated that about a million Ukrainians are currently acquiring combat and military experience, and the war-torn nation is re-arming at a rate that is faster than what is required by NATO.

The National Security and Defence Council Secretary further added that since the start of Russia's aggression in Ukraine, the process of rapid rearmament in accordance with NATO standards has been taking place, as opposed to the "demilitarisation" of Ukraine that Russia ostensibly desired. Additionally, Western weapons and technology continue to be a major part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' arsenal.

Danilov tweeted, "About a million Ukrainians get combat and military experience. Is “Putin's plan” on schedule? Ukrainian quality will outweigh the ruscist quantity for sure. Grateful to our partners!"

In a subsequent tweet, "Regarding the so-called russia’s goals. In 4 months, maximum militarization took place instead of demilitarization. Ukraine is rapidly rearming according to NATO standards. Our Defense Forces are constantly accumulating and being saturated with Western weapons and technologies."

NATO chief insisted to continue to provide Ukraine with weapons

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg insisted at the end of June that the Alliance could continue to provide Ukraine with weapons for as long as required. Further, AP reported people familiar with weekend discussions that European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell urged member states to provide Kyiv with the weapons it has requested as Ukraine braces for Russia to step up its campaign in the country's east.

According to Bloomberg, Borrell told EU diplomats that a decision must be made in days, not weeks, and that the EU must do whatever it takes to assist Ukraine. Moreover, Ukraine demanded new heavy weapons as NATO leaders met in Madrid this week to combat Russia's invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told NATO leaders via video link that he urgently needed more advanced weapons.

According to the Ukrainian president, his country requires a tenfold increase in weapon supply to counter Russia's massive artillery arsenal. Ukraine has received several Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) from the United States and the United Kingdom. More than 450 Ukrainian troops completed training on these systems in Britain this week, which are critical in countering Russian artillery.

