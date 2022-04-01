Ukraine's Parliament Passes Law Allowing Properties Of Russian War Supporters To Be Seized

As the war between Russia and Ukraine escalates, the Ukrainian Parliament on Friday passed a law which allows the seizure of the properties of Russian war supporters, The Kyiv Independent reported. The law permits the Ukrainian government to confiscate properties belonging to the Russian state or its residents. The law shall also be applied to non-residents connected to the Russian government or those who deny or support Russia’s war.

Ukraine to confiscate properties of Russian supporters

This comes days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed another law that had enabled the 'seizure' of Russian properties in Ukraine. The law had allowed the Ukrainian government to confiscate properties that belonged to the Russian federation. The Ukrainian Parliament had passed this law on March 3.

The development comes in as the seventh round of peace talks are being held virtually between the two warring nations in a bid to mould a peaceful solution to the ongoing violence. Besides, Russian forces continued to unleash terror in Ukraine as its invasion of the besieged country reached Day 37.

'Russia eyes on Kherson too,' alludes Ukrainian General Staff

Even as President Putin’s forces are being met with stiff resistance from the Ukrainian troops, they continue to have an upper hand in the fight owing to their precise and powerful Air arsenal. The colossal Air Force of Russia has single-handedly dominated the war till now. Moscow’s massive aircraft have wrecked devastation in several Ukrainian cities. This comes at a time when Russia claimed that Kyiv's army is making cross-border strikes and are bombarding the Russian city of Belgorod. Some hopes of de-escalation had spurted earlier when Moscow and Kyiv, both had shown positive signs of negotiations during peace talks in Turkey.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian General Staff on Friday reported that Russia is attempting to set up military-civilian administration and is preparing to create a 'Kherson Peoples Republic' to monitor Russian-occupied southern Ukraine. It is pertinent to note that Kherson is just a stone's throw away from the Russian-controlled Crimea. Kherson - the third-largest Ukrainian city fell into Russia's hands-on March 3 after a fierce gunbattle. Earlier this month, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had warned people of Russia's attempt to constitute a 'Kherson People's Republic'.