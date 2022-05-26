Ukraine's Richest Man Rinat Akhmetov To Sue Russia For Destruction Of His Assets Amid War

As the invading Russian forces destroyed the majority of their neighbour Ukraine's assets during the course of the ongoing war, civilians of the war-ravaged former Soviet state have been suffering from a lack of resources. Now, Ukraine's richest man Rinat Akhmetov is looking to sue Kremlin over the destruction of his assets. In an interview with NV, a local news platform, Ukraine's richest man stated that he is planning to file a lawsuit against Russia for destroying his assets, demanding "appropriate reimbursement for all costs and lost revenue."

The pre-war valuation of the industrial assets possessed by Rinat Akhmetov, which were damaged by Russia during its invasion, surpasses $20 billion. Akhmetov said that assets such as the Azovstal steel plant, the Illich Steel and Iron Works, the Avdiivka Coke Plant, the Luhansk Thermal Power Plant and dozens of other industrial infrastructure and green energy facilities were partially or completely demolished since the onset of the invasion. He further added that the pre-war market capitalisation of two Mariupol enterprises - Azovstal, and the Illich Steel and Iron Works was around $10 billion. Akhmetov also noted that there was $1 billion worth of raw materials that has been destroyed by Russia. It is pertinent to mention here that the Azovstal steel pant in Mariupol has been a key target of the Russian military operation.

Akhmetov further said that he will unquestionably file a complaint against the Russian Federation, seeking compensation for all losses incurred as a result of the military offensive. Speaking about the besieged city of Mariupol, he claimed that Mariupol was and will always be a Ukrainian city and that only under Ukrainian sovereignty can Mariupol be restored. His Metinvest company, which is Ukraine's largest steelmaker, has announced it will be unable to fulfil its supply contracts for the time being. However, he has also stated that his company will never work under Russian occupation, according to media reports.

Akhmetov is considering selling his unfinished superyacht

In the meantime, it was announced that Akhmetov is mulling selling his unfinished superyacht. Right now, he is awaiting delivery of a 475-foot yacht code-named Luminance, which is being built by premium shipbuilder Lürssen in Germany, according to the New York Times. Jock Mendoza-Wilson, director of foreign affairs for Akhmetov's company System Capital Management said that given the current conditions, they are examining the yacht's prospective sale.

Image: @Rinat Akhmetov/Facebook