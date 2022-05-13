Ukraine's Rubizhne City Falls To Russian Troops As Ongoing War Enters Day 79: Report

Amid the ongoing ruthless war in Eastern Europe, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have pulled back from Rubizhne city as they lose a foothold in the eastern region. According to media reports, a bridge connecting Rubizhne and adjacent Severodonetsk was demolished after a fierce battle in the city's industrial outskirts. Ukrainian troops reportedly retreated back, leaving the city to fall to Russians although Ukraine's military did not give official confirmation. Meanwhile, Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai stated that Russian troops are focusing on taking full control of Rubizhne, The Kyiv Independent reported.

According to an analysis by the Institute for the Study of War, Russians have taken control of nearly all of Rubizhne as of May 12 and are believed to have occupied the town of Voevodivka, located in the northern part of Severdonetsk. Earlier in the month of April, Russian forces hit a nitric acid storage tank near Rubizhne city in the Luhansk region. Nitric acid is harmful to the human body when inhaled, swallowed, or in contact with skin and mucous membranes.

Ukraine foils Russian military's attempt to cross Siversky Donets river

Meanwhile, Ukrainian armed forces have initiated operations near Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine, thwarting the Russian military's attempt to cross the Siversky Donets river. "Artillerymen of the 17th tank brigade of the Ukraine Army have opened the holiday season for ruscists. Some bathed in the Siverskyi Donets River, and some were burned by the May sun," the Ukraine military stated on social media. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that around 1,000 soldiers could have been killed in the brutal fighting near the bridge.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to intensify and entered its day 79th on Friday. Meanwhile, the mayor of Kyiv has raised concerns about the possibility of Russia using a tactical nuclear weapon. Mayor Vitalii Klitschko stated he had no doubt that Ukraine's capital still remains the invaders' "main target." He also cautioned residents who are returning back to the country and said, "We can't give you a guarantee as long as the war continues," CNN reported.

Image: AP