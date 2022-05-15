Ukraine’s Spy Chief Claims Coup To Depose Vladimir Putin Underway In Russia: Report

As the Russia Ukraine war has entered its 81st day, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence claimed that a coup is already underway to depose Russian President Vladimir Putin, and further stated that Russia would lose the war by the end of 2022. According to a Daily Mail report, Major General Kyrylo Budanov believes that the fight will reach a turning point later this year's summer and that Putin will be removed from power. The 36-year-old Ukraine’s spy chief told Sky News, “The breaking point will be in the second part of August”.

Further, Major General Budanov said, “Most of the active combat will have finished by the end of this year. It will eventually lead to the change of leadership of the Russian Federation,” Metro reported. While speaking with Sky News, the spy chief also asserted, “This process has already been launched. As a result, we will renew Ukrainian power in all-out territories.”

In addition to this, General Budanov's remarks are the most optimistic view provided by a Ukrainian official since the war began on February 24. He further rejected Russia's army as "a horde" of individuals with weapons and stated "this highly publicised Russian power is a myth," dismissing the idea of Russia as a major threat.

This came at a time when an unnamed Russian oligarch confessed to a Western colleague that President Vladimir Putin is reportedly very sick with blood cancer.

According to the Metro report, Ukraine’s spy chief Budanov, who correctly assumed Russia's invasion earlier this year, also noted that Putin is severely unwell, claiming he is in extremely terrible psychological and physical state. Apart from this, an investigation from last month revealed that Putin is being monitored by a cancer surgeon and other specialists who would ordinarily examine a cancer patient.

'Russia's stockpiles of combat-ready battalion tactical units exhausted'

Meanwhile, previously, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense's Chief Intelligence Directorate has claimed that Russia's stockpiles of combat-ready battalion tactical units have already been exhausted. The Ukrainian Intelligence agency, quoting the Chief Directorate of Intelligence, Vadym Skibitsky, announced on Telegram that new units of the invading force are being built and transported to Ukrainian soil on the basis of conscripts and mobilisation resources, as per media reports.

Skibitsky claimed, “But we really understand that today the Russian Federation has exhausted the resources related to the most combat-ready battalion tactical groups.” Although, he noted that the Russian army has sufficient reserves to invade Ukrainian territory. He even highlighted that new occupying military units are being built and transported to Ukraine's territory in the Belgorod and Rostov areas.

Furthermore, the telegram message claimed that the new troops are useless when compared to combat-ready battalion tactical units. Moreover, the Ukrainian Chief Directorate of Intelligence confirmed that reports of depression, poor morale, and a psychological environment among Russian military forces are accurate.

