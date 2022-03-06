'Ukraine's Statehood In Jeopardy,' Warns Putin Amid Stiff Resistance & Crippling Sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Saturday that Ukraine's statehood is in jeopardy and sanctions are like "declaring war" on Russia. Putin's army is faced with stiff resistance in the neighbouring country while the Russian economy is increasingly suffocated by sanctions from the West.

"The current (Ukrainian) authorities must understand that if they continue to do what they are doing, they are putting in question the future of Ukrainian statehood," Putin said on Saturday. "And if this happens, they will be fully responsible."

He made the comment during a televised meeting with flight attendants from the Russian airline Aeroflot.

Vladimir Putin also hit out at Western sanctions that have crippled Russia's economy and sent its currency tumbling. “These sanctions that are being imposed, they are akin to declaring war. But thank God, we haven’t got there yet,” he said.

Since Russia's declaration of war 10 days ago, the economic and humanitarian toll has spiralled, with over one million people fleeing Ukraine. Officials have reported hundreds of civilian casualties.

Ukraine has urged the West to boost military assistance to the war-ravaged country, including warplanes. President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly pleaded with Eastern European neighbours to provide Russian-made planes that his citizens are trained to fly.

Putin's open threat to NATO

Putin meanwhile escalated warnings against NATO, threatening a wider war if a no-fly zone is established in Ukraine.

While Zelensky criticized NATO for ruling out the no-fly zone, Putin threatened "colossal and catastrophic consequences, not only for Europe but also the whole world" if such a step was taken. "Any movement in this direction will be considered by us as participation in an armed conflict by that country," Putin warned.

Earlier this week, NATO refuted the request to establish a ‘no-fly zone’ over Ukraine, fearing a full-fledge war in Europe.

More than 2000 people have lost their lives since the invasion began, as per Ukrainian authorities. In addendum, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have claimed to kill 9,166 Russian troops since the invasion began. In the latest development, Russian troops seized control of a military base near the captured city of Kherson, the Russian Defense Ministry said.