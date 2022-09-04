Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Loses Connection To Its Main Power Line: IAEA

As the brutal conflict in Eastern Europe entered 193 days on Sunday, the United Nations Nuclear watchdog stated that Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which is currently under the control of Russia, has been disconnected from its last main remaining power line on September 3. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) added that the biggest nuclear facility in Europe is now dependent on a backup connection to send electricity to Ukraine's grid. Further, on a separate note, the state nuclear company of Ukraine, Energoatom said that just one of the station's six reactors is now in use.

According to a press release from IAEA, “Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has once again lost the connection to its last remaining main external power line, but the facility is continuing to supply electricity to the grid through a reserve line.”

#Zaporizhzhya NPP again lost connection to its last remaining main external power line but plant continues to supply electricity to grid thru reserve line, IAEA was told at site today, less than 48h after @RafaelMGrossi established presence of IAEA at site https://t.co/poctRjHtpk pic.twitter.com/F6wgbtDqTr — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) September 3, 2022

Senior Ukrainian staff informed the IAEA's experts that the Zaporizhzhia NPP's fourth operational 750 Kilovolt (kV) power line was down. This came within less than 48 hours after IAEA's Director-General Rafael Grossi confirmed the presence of the IAEA Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya (ISAMZ) at the plant. Furthermore, as per the release, the three other power lines were lost previously in the fight.

ZNPP sending its electricity to the external grid through a 330/750 kV reserve line: IAEA

The IAEA experts, who are currently on site, discovered that the Zaporizhzhia NPP was sending its electricity to the external grid through a 330/750 kV reserve line connecting the facility to a neighbouring thermal power plant. “The same reserve line can also provide backup power to the ZNPP if needed,” the release added

Additionally, plant management notified the IAEA team that because of grid limitations, one of the Zaporizhzhia NPP's two functioning units was disconnected on Saturday afternoon. Due to an internal electrical issue, unit 5 was likewise unplugged on September 1—the day Director-General Grossi arrived at the site—but it was reconnected the next day.

According to the release, “One reactor is still operating and producing electricity both for cooling and other essential safety functions at the site and for households, factories and others through the grid.”

Notably, the Russian military has been occupying the ZNPP since early March, although its Ukrainian personnel have continued to run the facility. Russia and Ukraine have been accusing each other of bombing the facility repeatedly.

On Thursday, September 1, IAEA inspectors visited the nuclear facility amidst the ongoing security concerns. Moreover, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi and some of his team have left the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) following the IAEA visit, according to a statement from Energoatom. Five IAEA mission personnel are still present at the nuclear site. Regarding the five IAEA mission members, Energoatom wrote in the article that they had already unloaded their equipment and will continue to work at the station.

(Image: AP)