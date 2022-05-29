Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, May 28, spoke to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders discussed strengthening military assistance to Ukraine and ramping up efforts on security guarantees. UK PM Boris Johnson assured Ukraine of identifying ways to reopen Ukrainian ports.

Boris Johnson assured Ukraine of providing military equipment to help Ukrainian forces as they defend their country against Russia's "barbaric attack". In the telephonic conversation, both leaders discussed the situation in Donbas and the east of Ukraine. They discussed supplying fuel to Ukraine and the blockade of Odesa, according to the statement released by the UK government. Johnson informed Zelenskyy about the work being carried out alongside the international partners to resume grain exports to avoid a global food crisis.

The British PM highlighted the need for international partners to help Ukraine in being victorious against Russian forces. Taking to his Twitter handle, UK Prime Minister spoke about his call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. Boris Johnson tweeted, "I told President @ZelenskyyUa this morning that we stand with Ukraine for the long-term. We'll continue to provide equipment to help the Ukrainian Armed Forces defend their country, and we're working intensively to find ways to resume grain exports & avert a global food crisis. (sic)"

The phone call between the two leaders comes as the war which commenced on February 24 continues for more than 90 days. It is to note here that ever since Russia launched its military offensive in Ukraine, Britain, US and its allies have been providing defence, economic and humanitarian assistance to the war-hit nation. Furthermore, the Boris Johnson-led government has been imposing sanctions against Russia for its military offensive in Ukraine.

EU, US, & Britain set up Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group for Ukraine

Earlier on May 25, the UK, US and the European Union announced setting up the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group (ACA) to ensure the efficient coordination of the respective contributions to accountability efforts. The ACA will strengthen current efforts by the EU, US, and the UK to increase responsibility for atrocity crimes in the wake of the Russian offensive against Ukraine, according to the joint statement released by the UK government. The Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group is aimed at supporting the war crimes units of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine in its investigation and prosecution of crimes related to the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

NEWS: We are launching a landmark Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group with the EU & US to step up our support to Ukrainian war crimes investigations.



(Image: AP)