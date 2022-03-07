As Russia's offensive in Ukraine continues, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he is constantly in touch with his 'friends'. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Zelenskyy informed of his conversation with his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nausėda, during which they discussed the military and humanitarian situation in Ukraine. They also agreed upon the next steps for the accession of the Russian-invaded country to the European Union.

Nausėda on Twitter lauded the courage of Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine in resisting Ukraine's invasion. "Lithuania and its allies are doing their best to help. But a lot more must be done- ammunition, humanitarian aid, faster integration of Ukraine to the European Union," he wrote.

A call with @ZelenskyyUa. Outstanding courage of Volodymyr Zelensky and all the people of #Ukraine in resisting the Russian invasion. 🇱🇹 & its allies are doing their best to help. But a lot more must be done: ammunition, humanitarian aid, faster 🇺🇦 integration to the #EU 🇪🇺. — Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) March 7, 2022

On March 1, the European Parliament supported the offer to provide Ukraine with the status of the candidate for entrance to the European Union. The support for Ukraine's candidature was unanimous, as 637 members voted 'yes' while only 13 voted 'no'. 26 in total abstained from voting. In the case of Ukraine's accession to the EU under the simplified procedure, in accordance with EU law, member states can send their troops to Ukraine for common security.

'Russia will finish demilitarization of Ukraine at any moment if conditions met'

Meanwhile, Russia has said it will finish the demilitarization of Ukraine and has also quoted its conditions to bring an end to the invasion, a state-media outlet reported quoting the Kremlin earlier in the day. The Kremlin spokesperson has sought a change in the Ukrainian Constitution and to reject an entry into any bloc, including the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

"Ukraine must recognise Crimea as Russian, and Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states. If these conditions are met, then Russian military action in Ukraine will stop in a moment", the Kremlin spokesman was quoted as saying. The spokesperson added that Russia has made Ukraine aware it can halt military operations 'at any moment' if Kyiv meets Russia's conditions. The statement of the Russian spokesperson comes as the invasion in Ukraine enters the 12th day.