Ukraine's Zelenskyy, UK Monarch King Charles III Hold Audience As Two Meet For First Time

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who landed in Britain early Wednesday, February 8, visited Buckingham Palace to meet with King Charles III. The 45-year-old embattled leader, whose country has been at war with neighbouring Russia, was welcomed by British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak. The two leaders were seen embracing at the tarmac of London Stansted airport as Ukraine's leader arrived in the UK Royal Air Force plane. Zelenskyy then met with the King at Buckingham Palace, PA news reported.

🇬🇧🇺🇦The King welcomes President @ZelenskyyUa to Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/cdcBUFkZIL — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 8, 2023

King Charles III held audience with Zelenskyy

King Charles III held the audience with the Ukrainian President as he was seen dressed in a suit while Ukraine's leader was in military-style jumper and trousers. The latter then headed to the famous hall, where Queen Elizabeth II's coffin lay in state. Zelenskyy received a standing ovation and cheers from MPs and others as he thanked "all the people of England and Scotland, of Wales and Northern Ireland" for their support, on behalf of "our fighters who are now in the trenches under enemy artillery fire".It is the first time that the British monarch has met Ukraine's leader.

As he was first received by UK Prime Minister Sunak, the Ukrainain President noted that it will be an "honour" for him to meet King Charles later. Zelenskyy offered the UK Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, with a signed helmet from "one of our most successful" Ukrainian Air Force pilots. "He's one of our kings," Ukraine's President said, adding that in Britain, the King is an air force pilot but in Ukraine "every air force pilot is a king."

'We have freedom. Give us wings to protect it,' read the message on the helmet mentioning Ukraine leader's appeals of being provided with fighter jets to fight Russian invasion.

Furthermore, Ukraine's President noted that he will be leaving the UK parliament "thanking all of you in advance for powerful English planes." "God bless Great Britain and long, long live the King. Slava Ukraini," stressed Ukraine's head of state. He particularly singled out ex-UK premier Boris Johnson, thanking him personally for his "helping hand when the world had not yet come to understand how to react." The two long-standing counterparts were seen shaking hands followed by a brief chat before Zelenskyy left the hall and took exit.