Ukraine's Zelenskyy Urges Israel For Help, Compares Russian Invasion With Nazi Germany

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday addressed Israel's unicameral parliament amid Russia's invasion. He told Knesset legislators that 102 years after Nazi Party was established, Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"102 years after the Nazi party was established, on February 24, an order was given for a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has already killed thousands of people and left millions without a home," Zelenskyy said. Notably, the Nazi party was founded in Germany in 1920 on February 24.

He said that Ukrainian citizens are now wondering in the world, searching for a place "just as you once wandered. He said that the totally unjustified war is meant to destroy Ukraine, its cities, culture and children.

"The Russians use the terminology of the Nazi party, want to destroy everything. The Nazis called this 'the final solution to the Jewish question,'" he said. His speech was screened at a rally at Habima Square in Tel Aviv.

"I am sure that every word of my appeal in your hearts echoes with pain, but can you explain why we still turn to the whole world for help, even to you for a visa? Indifference kills, calculations are often wrong, and mediation can be between states, not between good and evil," he said.

Zelenskyy urges Isreal to help

Zelenskyy appealed to Israeli lawmakers for assistance, citing the Russian airstrike that struck near Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial in Kyiv. He questioned Israel for not providing weapons and sanctioning Russia. "Can you ask for a long time why you have not given up your weapons or why you have not imposed sanctions on Russia? But it will be your choice. Now you have a choice."

“You need to provide answers to questions and live with them. Ukraine decided 80 years ago and saved Jews. The people of Israel, you also have a choice,” he said.

Before Zelenskyy's address, Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy thanked the Ukrainian president to address Knesset lawmakers "in these difficult days." He also expressed his sympathy for the pain of the Ukrainian people.

Levy also expressed hope mediation efforts of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and "other international figures will bear fruit" and will bring peace.