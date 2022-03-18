An intrepid 11-year-old Ukrainian boy who traveled more than 600 miles alone to escape Russia's invasion has finally reunited with his teary-eyed family members. Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, millions of people have fled in search of safety zones. This courageous boy was one of those. As New York Post reports, “The impossible has become a reality,” said the national police force of Slovakia while sharing moving photos and videos of Hassan Pisecka’s reunion.

The young boy had become a powerful symbol of Ukrainian bravery. He fled to the borders with just a mobile number written on his hand, while his mother stayed behind to protect her ailing mother. The brave boy managed to smile in harsh moments. The threat of Russian bombing convinced the mother to at least try to escape, Slovakian police said, noting how they also traveled with their dog.

How did the family reunite?

The moving visuals showed how the family was reunited. In the video, mother Yulia was seen hugging her brave boy tightly. She was seen wiping away her tears as she waited to meet her son, along with her five other children who were already safely in the neighboring nation.

“The train ride was very difficult… But we had to escape so our family could be back together,” Yulia told the Sun of her journey to Bratislava. “I’d like to thank everyone from my heart. We have to start from scratch. We lost everything we’ve had but we’re healthy,” she added. The emotions were even higher because it was the second time the family has had to escape a war — having only settled in Ukraine after Hassan’s father was killed in fighting in Syria, police revealed as reported by New York Post. The family is among 3.1 million people who have fled during three weeks of Russia’s war, about nearly 230,000 heading to Slovakia, reported by the New York Post. The vast majority — more than 1.9 million — have gone to Poland, the data shows.

Image: Facebook/@@Polícia Slovenskej republiky