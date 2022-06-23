Amid the ongoing brutal war with Russia, the Ukrainian military has discovered the debris of the Russian winged missile 'Kalibr' in the Vinnytsia region's forest. According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, they were shot down by the country's troops on May 21.

"We remind you that the debris of rockets or other ammunition is extremely dangerous things. The combat part of the found missile weighs 400 kilograms. When detecting such "gifts" immediately alert the authorities, police or military," the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

According to reports, the Russian design firm Novator developed the Kalibr cruise missiles. They were mainly designed for ships and submarines, however, they can also be launched from ground launchers and combat aircraft (Kalibr-A). Earlier on June 21, the Ukrainian Air Force Command claimed to have shot down two Russian drones and attacked two ammunition depots with anti-aircraft missiles.

In addition, the Ukrainian defence force also reportedly destroyed a Russian Kh-59 air-to-surface missile in the Kyiv and Donetsk region. According to media reports, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have also attacked Snake Island with a variety of weapons and destructive tactics.

US Army to deliver Robotic Dog to Ukraine for demining operations

In order to assist in the removal of mortar rounds and cluster explosives in formerly Russian-controlled areas in Ukraine, the US Army has agreed to send its Robotic Dog -- Spot -- to the Kyiv regime.

According to Foreign Policy reports, a demining enterprise 'HALO Trust' will use Spot for demining operations, said Chirs Whatley, the executive director of the trust. The robotic dog, created by Boston Dynamics, uses its armed to push the undetonated mines into pits without putting anyone's lives in jeopardy. The movement is done in batches of 50-100 shells.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues unabated and reached its day 120th on Thursday, June 23. In its latest operational update, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has claimed that Russia has lost nearly 34,430 soldiers since the onset of war in late February. Both the countries have also held several rounds of peace negotiations but they have failed to yield the desired result so far. Meanwhile, the officials of Russia and Ukraine have stated that the peace negotiations between both countries have stalled as of now.

Image: Facebook/@Ukrainian Armed Forces