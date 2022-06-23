Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: UK Announces New Trade Sanctions Against Russia

Quick links:
IMAGE: AP
A grain elevator has been destroyed due to Russian shelling in Rubizne and Luhansk regions, Nexta reported.
A grain elevator in #Rubizhne, #Luhansk region, destroyed as a result of #Russian shelling. pic.twitter.com/IiZK7I5oKh— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 23, 2022
The UK government has introduced a new tranche of trade sanctions against Russia. The new measures include a prohibition on the export, supply and delivery of internal repression goods and technology. According to the statement issued by the UK government, Britain has imposed a ban on goods and technology related to chemical and biological weapons, maritime goods and technology as well as additional critical industry goods and technology.
Ukrainian Armed Forces have said that one person has been injured as Russia launched three missiles at Mykolaiv industrial and civilian infrastructure, The Kyiv Independent reported. The Ukrainian Forces said that details regarding casualties are being determined.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has announced that High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) from the United States have arrived in Ukraine. Reznikov expressed gratitude to US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin for providing powerful tools to Ukraine.
HIMARS have arrived to Ukraine.— Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) June 23, 2022
Thank you to my 🇺🇲 colleague and friend @SecDef Lloyd J. Austin III for these powerful tools!
Summer will be hot for russian occupiers. And the last one for some of them. pic.twitter.com/BTmwadthpp
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of "weaponising hunger." Truss, in a tweet, said that Putin has been making use of food security as a "callous tool of war." The statement of Truss comes as EU leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have been accusing Russia of blocking Ukrainian grain export.
Putin is weaponising hunger. He is using food security as a callous tool of war.— Liz Truss (@trussliz) June 23, 2022
Talked about steps to get grain out of Ukraine with Turkish Foreign Minister @MevlutCavusoglu.
Vital these are implemented in the next month.🇬🇧🇹🇷🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/7O7RZZf2tF
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed that Western nations 'lie' on behalf of Ukraine's administration, TASS news agency reported on June 23. "What surprises me more is not the lies that we hear from Kyiv every hour of every day, but how Kyiv’s backers have started to play this game of lies," he added.
"They (Western nations) are covering up for it whenever they feel like it. Not just these days," the minister stated in an interview with Belarusian state television, an excerpt of which was posted on the website of the Foreign Ministry on June 23.
He claimed the illegitimate coup was about the opposition simply spitting in the face of the European Union, which supplied its guarantees for the accord between Yanukovich and the three opposition leaders in the person of France, Germany, and Poland. "The next morning, they tore it all up, declared the need to cancel the regional status of the Russian language as a priority, sent armed bandits to the Crimea. That's how it all started," Lavrov claimed.
Australia's envoy to Kyiv announced that the first shipment of 14 Australian M113AS4 armoured personnel carriers is s already on its way to the war-torn country. "Australia has committed over $285 million in military assistance to Ukraine to support @DefenceU counter Russia's illegal invasion. The first batch of M113AS4 armoured personnel carriers departed Australia last week on Ukrainian @AirlinesAntonov AN124 [sic]," Ambassador Bruce Edwards tweeted on Thursday.
Australia has committed over $285 million in military assistance to Ukraine to support @DefenceU counter Russia's illegal invasion.— Bruce Edwards 🇦🇺🇺🇦🇲🇩 (@AUinUA) June 23, 2022
The first batch of M113AS4 armoured personnel carriers departed Australia last week on Ukrainian @AirlinesAntonov AN124 ✈️
🇦🇺 #StandWithUkraine️ 🇺🇦 https://t.co/uRB4igOWNk pic.twitter.com/4j7R5l76jf
European Union vice-president Frans Timmermans accused Russia of weaponising energy as it moved to cut gas supplies in recent days, affecting several EU countries.
"All this is part of Russia's strategy to undermine our unity," Timmermans told the European Parliament on Thursday.
"In total, 12 member states are now affected by Russian unilateral supply cuts," he added.
"Ten member states have issued an early warning under the gas security of supply regulation, So the risk of full gas disruption is now more real than ever before."
Timmermans spoke as Germany activated the second phase of its three-stage emergency plan for natural gas supplies Thursday, saying the country faces a “crisis” and warning that storage targets for the winter are at risk due to dwindling deliveries from Russia.
Timmermans urged the adoption of a gas storage regulation, together with other preparedness measures to combat the shortages.
European Union leaders on Thursday are set to grant Ukraine candidate status to join the 27-nation bloc, a first step in a long and unpredictable journey toward full membership that could take many years to achieve.
Making the war-torn country a contender now seems to be a done deal after leaders were initially divided on how fast they could move to embrace the war-torn country's bid that was launched only a few days after Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24.
According to several EU diplomats who spoke on condition of anonymity before the summit in Brussels, Ukraine will receive the unanimous approval that is required for the launch of discussions.
The EU's 27 nations have been united in backing Ukraine’s resistance to Russia’s invasion, adopting unprecedented economic sanctions against Moscow. However, leaders were initially divided on how quickly the EU should move to accept Ukraine as a member, with the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark among the most skeptical.
But Ukraine's bid got a boost last week when the EU's executive arm, the European Commission, gave its seal of approval based on Ukraine’s answers to a questionnaire received in April and early May.
Ukraine received another shot in the arm when the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania visited the country and vowed to back its candidacy.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he spoke with a total of 11 EU leaders on Wednesday, following calls with nine the day before, in another indication of how important EU candidacy is for Ukraine. He said the meeting in Brussels will be an “historic session of the European Council."
EU candidate status doesn't give an automatic right to join the bloc, though, and doesn't provide any security guarantees.
For Ukraine, the start of accession discussions will depend on how the war-torn country will be able to meet essential political and economic conditions.
To be admitted, potential newcomers need to demonstrate that they meet standards on democratic principles, and they must absorb about 80,000 pages of rules covering everything from trade and immigration to fertilizers and the rule of law.
To help countries with candidate status, the bloc can provide technical and financial assistance throughout negotiations, but can also decide to revoke the status if the required reforms aren't implemented.
European officials have said that Ukraine has already implemented about 70% of the EU rules, norms and standards, but has also repeatedly pointed out corruption and the need for deep political and economic reforms.
It’s unlikely that accession talks could start before next year, with the prospect that the war could drag on for a very long time adding to the uncertainty.
“Considerable efforts will be needed, especially in the fight against corruption and the establishment of an effective rule of law,” Belgian Prime minister Alexander De Croo said. “But I am convinced that it is precisely the (post-war) reconstruction of Ukraine that will provide opportunities to take important steps forward.”
Leaders will also debate Thursday a recommendation for the European Commission to grant Moldova — a tiny, non-NATO country that borders Ukraine — EU candidate status. The stalled enlargement process to include Western Balkans countries in the bloc is also on their agenda.
The goal of the #Ukrainian armed forces is the complete liberation of #SnakeIsland.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 23, 2022
The head of the Ukrainian State Security Service, Kirill Budanov, stated that strikes on Snake Island would be carried out until it is going to be liberated. pic.twitter.com/9u9L72TSFa
Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synehubov on Thursday informed that at least seven people, including two children, were killed after Russia renewed shelling in Pechneihy village.
⚡️Governor: 7 people, including 2 children, injured by Russian shelling in Kharkiv Oblast.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 23, 2022
According to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov, Russians shelled the village of Pechenihy on the night and morning of June 23. The attack destroyed multiple houses, he said.
⚡️Russian forces fire on 14 settlements in Donetsk Oblast.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 23, 2022
According to the Donetsk Oblast Police press service, Russia's June 22 attacks damaged or destroyed 25 buildings. The police didn't specify the number of civilians injured and killed.
📷Donetsk Oblast Police pic.twitter.com/Ci4G3ZHATk
European Council president Charles Michel on Thursday said he was "confident" that the European Union would offer candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova.
The US Army has agreed to send its Robotic Dog- Spot- to Ukraine to help remove mortar shells, and cluster munitions in formerly Russian-controlled regions. According to Foreign Policy reports, a demining enterprise HALO Trust will use Spot for demining operations, said Chirs Whatley, the executive director of the trust.
The Boston Dynamics-made robotic dog uses its armed to push the undetonated mines into pits, without endangering anyone's lives. The movement is done in batches of 50-100shells.
"In general, Spot is an effective tool for keeping people out of harm's way, and the robot is often used to inspect potentially hazardous materials from a safe distance," said Nikolas Noel, the company's director of marketing and communications was quoted by Foreign Policy.
In an op-ed for The Guardian, former Chief of Staff to Tony Blair, Jonathan Powell, claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not yet ready to pull off his troops from Ukraine. He flagged that Kyiv will only attain long-standing security provided it attains membership status in the European Union. This will offer a "clear track" and prevent Russia from invading again, he said.
Further highlighting the significance of the EU bid, he added that it will also allow the Ukraine govt. to reform systems dominated by "corrupt" Soviet-era practices.
He added, that the negotiations agenda must be expanded beyond Russia's pressure and Ukraine's neutrality. "A new agenda needs to be balanced with Ukraine’s priorities: justice for the crimes committed, rebuilding the country and recognition of Ukraine’s territorial integrity," he wrote for The Guardian.
Powell also floated the idea of "new relationship" between Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.
In meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov took a swipe at the US and its bid to reach a deal on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
"All countries experiencing the negative influence of the egotistical policies of the United States and its satellites have an objective need to “reconfigure” their economic ties in such a way as not to depend on the whims and vagaries of our western partners," Lavrov said, as quoted by The Guardian.
Britishers Sean Pinner and Aiden Aslin, and Moroccan Saadoun Brahim, are preparing a plea against their death sentences, Russia's Tass News Agency quoted. “My colleagues and I are preparing the full text of the appeal against the verdict in the interests of our clients," Pinner’s lawyer Yulia Tserkovnikova told the agency. The boys were convicted of committing acts of "terrorism". Russia labelled them as "mercenaries" who carried out "actions aimed at seizing power and overthrowing the constitutional order."
Britain, supported by the US, has slammed the trials as a "sham," adding that the Pinner and Aslin were already in Ukraine when the war began.
A former Ukrainian MP and alleged Russian collaborator Oleskii Kovalyov was killed in a car explosion on Wednesday in the Moscow-occupied city of Kherson.
Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Kyrylo Budanov said during a nationwide telethon. “I can confirm that a certain action has been taken. The car was definitely blown up. The collaborator’s condition is yet to be checked,” he said, as quoted by Ukrinfrom.
Kovalyov reportedly went to Kherson Region and later expressed support for Russia’s occupation, according to Ukrinform.
Ukrainian Armed Forces in its latest military briefing claimed that the defending troops have eliminated at least 34,430 Russian soldiers since the war began on February 24. In addition, they have also destroyed over 1,500 Russian tanks and 756 artillery systems and 240 MLRS.
As Russia’s war in Ukraine becomes a quagmire of attrition, Western leaders are slowly coming to two realisations about Vladimir Putin’s intentions.
First, Russia’s war against Ukraine won’t be over soon and is likely to grind on for the foreseeable future.
Second, it’s pointless to try to imagine a future in which relations with Moscow are characterised by anything other than mutual mistrust and hostility.
In spite of this, there is still the chance that Russia’s invasion falls off the international radar through a Western inability to deal with hard realities.
Putin’s war of expansion In an interview with a German newspaper, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg estimated the war could take years, rather than months.
Patrick Sanders, the incoming chief of the British Army, has claimed the UK’s armed forces need to be oriented around fighting a ground war with Russia.
And after an awkwardly frosty hug with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, even French President Emmanuel Macron, whose calls to Putin have annoyed Kyiv and who previously warned Putin must not be humiliated, has voiced his unequivocal support for Ukraine.
These epiphanies are long overdue. There’s no point in dreaming up elaborate diplomatic “off-ramps” for Putin when it’s abundantly clear he sees no need for them.
Doing so also denies Ukraine agency in determining how the war ends, and presupposes a post-conflict European security order can meet both Russian and Western requirements. As witnessed prior to Russia’s invasion on February 24, the Kremlin isn’t content with anything short of regaining something close to the geostrategic footprint of the USSR.
Obsessed with territorial aggrandizement, and having cynically cultivated a fetish for militarism in Russian society, Vladimir Putin recently admitted as much when he compared himself to Peter the Great, noting “now it’s our turn to get our lands back”.
At the very least, Putin’s words should put to bed the vastly overstated claim that the enlargement of Western security structures somehow forced Putin to invade Ukraine. This is clearly a war of Russian expansion, not NATO expansion.
With steady advancement, Russian forces are putting fringes of Lysychansk-Sieverodonetsk under immense pressure, said the UK intelligence report on war.
Some Ukrainian units have withdrawn, probably to avoid being encircled. The briefing added that Russia’s improved performance in this sector is likely a result of recent unit reinforcement and heavy concentration of fire.
"Russian forces are putting the Lysychansk-Sieverodonetsk pocket under increasing pressure with this creeping advance around the fringes of the built-up area. However, its efforts to achieve a deeper encirclement to take western Donetsk Oblast remain stalled.”
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 23 June 2022— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 23, 2022
Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/IMlKAZ5Kay
🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/El9tqwfNba
"The city suffers from heavy fire from Russian invaders. In this direction, the racists concentrated more than a hundred multiple launch rocket system units. And there are so many artillery and mortars here that the Russians are simply covering entire neighbourhoods with heavy fire. Numerous casualties among civilians. Despite the total fire, the city is at the forefront of Ukrainian resistance to the occupiers. Lysychansk is defending itself," said governor of Luhansk Oblast Serhiy Haidai in a Telegram post.
Apart from its physical invasion of Ukraine, Russia has also waged a digital war against Kyiv. According to a report released by Microsoft on June 22, Russia's majority of cyber activity was focused on Kyiv. As per the analysis by the software firm, Russian hackers attempted at least 128 network intrusions in 42 countries. However, only 37 of the detected attacks were successful; and only 9 penetrations resulted in data loss, Microsoft said.
Loud bangs could be heard in occupied #Skadovsk, #Kherson region yesterday. pic.twitter.com/8izpHmqtxU— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 23, 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday engaged in a series of phone calls with state heads of Bulgaria, Latvia, Sweden, Estonia, Belgium, Czech Republic, Austria, and more as the European Union is due to deliver its verdict on Ukraine's candidacy for membership. "From the very morning, I continued the telephone marathon for a positive decision on the candidacy for Ukraine. 11 leaders today," Zelenskyy said in a statement quoted by his presidential press.
Here is what Zelenskyy said:
During the conversation with the students of the student community of major Canadian universities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that after the victory the country will be in great need of young Ukrainian specialists who have studied or gained new experience abroad. For them to return to Ukraine, the state must ensure a reliable security situation and create favorable conditions for business development and personal development.
"We do not have time for any bureaucratic chains, because we are a state at war, and the country will have to be rebuilt very quickly," he said.
Zelenskyy noted that despite the full-scale war, many state institutions withstood in the country, and the financial and digital sectors function stably because Ukraine managed to resist cyberattacks by Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that the member states of the European Union will support granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership, which will be a historic event and a great motivation for the Ukrainian army and society in the struggle for independence and territorial integrity, Verkhovna Rada said in a statement.
"I strongly believe that in these crucial days Ukraine will receive the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union. We have come a long way for it… Our people, our revolutions, our war… And this status is such an important moment. This is a transition to another page of our history. A very positive transition. I believe that all these 27 European countries will endorse this status for us," the Head of State said during a conversation with the student community of major Canadian universities.
Ukrainian Armed Forces claimed that Russian troops carried out sabotage and intelligence activities on the 119th of the war in Ukraine. In Kharkiv, the "enemy forces" regrouped to prevent a fierce counterattack from Ukrainian defenders, the update statement mentioned. In addition, Russian forces carried out air reconnaissance in areas of Bayrak and Rubizne. Occupiers also plan to use fire-throwing systems in the Slavic direction, the briefing said.
Russia has asked fellow G20 members to keep politics out of a global gathering on health issues, after envoys from the United States and some of its allies raised the Ukraine conflict during the health summit in Indonesia on June 20. During the G20 health meeting in Yogyakarta, American, British, Australian, and Canadian officials accused Russia of bombing Ukrainian hospitals.
"Far from promoting global health, Russia has disrupted health services, destroyed health facilities, and continues to strike buildings where innocent civilians including children are sheltering," claimed Andrea Palm, US deputy secretary of Health and Human Services, RT News reported.
