As the Russia-led war on Ukraine entered its day 53, reports suggested that the Kremlin forces resumed their military offensive in the capital city of Kyiv along with missile strikes in Kharkiv. Sources, reporting the exclusive ground reality of the war from Ukraine, claim Volodymyr Zelenskyy's forces opened fire at Moscow men in Kharkiv. In visuals accessed by Republic TV, Ukrainian forces can be seen rejoicing their well-laid attacks on Russian forces and heard cheering amongst themselves, right after shots were fired.

Mariupol city remains a concern

Ukraine's military offensives and relentless resistance continued as Vladimir Putin's forces claim they have made an exit from the war-ravaged southern port city of Mariupol while Zelenskyy's men are stationed inside a steel factory. Russian Defence Ministry mentioned that both Ukrainian and foreign fighters are blockaded in Azovstal steelworks. News Agency TASS quotes Russian General Mikhail Mizintsev who is the director of the Russian National Defence Management Centre as saying that the situation inside the steel plant was 'catastrophic'.

Ukraine troops open fires at Russian forces as Moscow-Kyiv war enters day 53

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he spoke on Saturday with the leaders of Britain and Sweden about how best to help those defending Mariupol and the tens of thousands of civilians trapped inside the besieged city.

Mariupol's fate can be decided either through battle or diplomacy, he said.

Either our partners give Ukraine all of the necessary heavy weapons, the planes, and without exaggeration immediately, so we can reduce the pressure of the occupiers on Mariupol and break the blockade, he said in his nightly video address to the nation.

Zelenskyy said the situation in Mariupol remained inhuman and that Russia has been aiming to destroy whatever is left in Mariupol. Experts say that the southern port city is imperative to Putin as he aims to build a safe corridor adjoining Crimea and the Donbas region via Mariupol.

Recent developments in the Russia-Ukraine war

As a result of the strikes, more than 320 Ukrainian servicemen were killed and wounded, 23 armoured vehicles and 7 vehicles for various purposes were destroyed, as per the Russian Defence Ministry.

"Operational-tactical aviation destroyed 67 areas of concentration of personnel and Ukrainian military equipment during the day. Missile troops hit 317 military facilities, including 274 strong points and areas of concentration of enemy manpower, 24 control points and 2 field fuel storage facilities of Ukrainian troops," it added.