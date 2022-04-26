Ukrainian Forces Preparing For 'potential Russian Attack From South' In Zaporizhzhia: UK

As the war between Russia and Ukraine has entered its day 62, the armed forces of the war-torn nation continue to show strong resistance against Moscow's troops. Amid the Russian military offensive in Ukraine, the UK Defence Ministry has issued its latest intelligence update. According to the ministry, the armed forces of Ukraine have started preparing for defence in Zaporizhzhia as they get ready for a "potential Russian attack from the South."

"Ukrainian forces have been preparing defences in Zaporizhzhia in preparation for a potential Russian attack from the south," the UK Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The Britain Defence Ministry stated that Russian armed forces have started making efforts to surround the heavily fortified positions of Ukrainian troops in eastern Ukraine. According to the Defence Intelligence update, Kreminna city has "reportedly fallen" and heavy fighting has been reported in the South of Izium. The UK Defence Ministry has stated that the Russian armed forces have been making efforts to move towards Sloviansk and Kramatorsk from the north and east of Ukraine. It is to mention here that the war between the two nations has led to deaths and destruction in the war-torn nation.

Britain supports war-torn Ukraine

It is pertinent to note here that the United Kingdom and its allies have been supporting Ukraine ever since the invasion started. The UK has sent military aid to Ukraine and also provided economic and humanitarian assistance to the war-torn nation. Britain has also imposed severe sanctions against Russia, which includes the family members of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Earlier on April 23, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy committed to providing defensive military aid which includes protected mobility vehicles, drones and anti-tank weapons.

On April 26. the UK government has announced that they have decided to provide new ambulances, fire engines, funding for health experts and life-saving medical supplies to Ukraine. According to the statement released by the UK government, the Boris Johnson-led government has decided to provide 22 new ambulances to Ukraine in addition to those already announced by NHS Trusts. The ambulances will be sent to Ukraine in the coming days. Furthermore, the UK has already committed to providing up to $1 billion in loan guarantees to support Multilateral Development Banks, such as the World Bank, to boost Ukraine’s economy and allow the government in Kyiv to continue providing basic services. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that new ambulances and other health support announced by Britain will help to better equip the people of Ukraine in health care.

Image: AP