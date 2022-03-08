Ukrainian Foreign Minister To Meet Russian Counterpart On March 10 For Peace Talks

As the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has confirmed to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Thursday, March 10. Dmytro Kuleba said he is ready for a serious conversation if Lavrov is ready as well. According to American broadcaster CNN, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister also said that he is open to having talks with anyone with an aim to establish peace between the two countries.

This statement comes after the failed third round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia that was held on Monday in Belarus.

A member of the Ukraine delegation, Mykhailo Podolyak, stated that small progress in the logistics of humanitarian corridors in Ukraine was noted. He further mentioned the political block of the settlement along with a ceasefire and security guarantees, continued to be the main focus of the meeting.

Meanwhile, Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation said, "The discussion continued on political and military aspects. However, it remains difficult. It is too to talk about something positive."

Russian negotiators had got large documents like specific agreements but Ukrainian negotiators instead of signing the documents on spot and instead opt to take them back at home to study.

After the meeting, Medinsky said, "To be honest, our expectations from the talks were not met. But we hope that next time we will be able to take a more significant step forward".

Russia-Ukraine war

In a recent update, Russia has announced a ceasefire in five cities of Ukraine including Kyiv, Sumy, Maripol, Kharkov, and Chernigov from 10 am Moscow time on Tuesday, March 8.

⚡️ @mod_russia statement



From 10:00 a.m. MSK on March 8, 2022, the Russian Federation declares #ceasefire and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors (from Kiev, Chernigov, Sumy, Kharkov, Mariupol).



The full statement in detail:

👉 https://t.co/tLeAQIIwXR pic.twitter.com/8RrUCfR2HK — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) March 7, 2022

On Monday, Russia had declared a ceasefire in the areas of Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Sumy from 10 am Moscow time to allow safe evacuations of civilians, while major clashes were reported between the two forces in Luhansk.

On February 24, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. The war was declared after Russia decided to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” in the area.

(With ANI input)

(Image: ANI/AP)