Image: @DakhaBrakha/Instagram
Ukrainian folk band DakhaBrakha and Eurovision 2016 winner Jamala performed together on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage. Both the artists performed together on stage to show unity and showcase a message to "stop Putin." Jamala, whose full name is Susana Alimivna Jamaladinova, was welcomed on stage as DakhaBrakha's special guest for performance on Sunday, June 26, The Independent reported. The performance of the artists comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine which started on February 24, continues for more than 120 days.
People cheered for Jamala and the band during the performance, with several audience members waving Ukrainian flags. Jamala told the PA news agency that they "can stop this evil" only when they are "united" and added that they are "fighting for freedom, for equality," as per The Independent report. Speaking on stage, Marko Halanevych, one of the band members of DakhaBrakha, stressed that Ukraine has become a "victim" of the Russian offensive and Ukrainians became "real heroes of the resistance." A woman from Lithuania named Karolina Livsicaite wearing a Ukrainian flag around her shoulders said that the performance reminded the world about the ongoing war and that "Ukraine needs everyone's help."
Ukraine claimed that Russian forces on Sunday, June 26, launched long-range missiles on Kyiv, according to a report by The Associated Press. The attacks came at a time when Western leaders were meeting in Germany to strengthen support for Ukraine.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that missiles struck at least two residential buildings. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a 37-year-old man was killed and his 7-year-old daughter and wife were wounded in the attack.
(With inputs from AP, Image: @DakhaBrakha/Instagram)
