Ukrainian folk band DakhaBrakha and Eurovision 2016 winner Jamala performed together on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage. Both the artists performed together on stage to show unity and showcase a message to "stop Putin." Jamala, whose full name is Susana Alimivna Jamaladinova, was welcomed on stage as DakhaBrakha's special guest for performance on Sunday, June 26, The Independent reported. The performance of the artists comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine which started on February 24, continues for more than 120 days.

People cheered for Jamala and the band during the performance, with several audience members waving Ukrainian flags. Jamala told the PA news agency that they "can stop this evil" only when they are "united" and added that they are "fighting for freedom, for equality," as per The Independent report. Speaking on stage, Marko Halanevych, one of the band members of DakhaBrakha, stressed that Ukraine has become a "victim" of the Russian offensive and Ukrainians became "real heroes of the resistance." A woman from Lithuania named Karolina Livsicaite wearing a Ukrainian flag around her shoulders said that the performance reminded the world about the ongoing war and that "Ukraine needs everyone's help."

Russian missiles struck Kyiv: Ukraine

Ukraine claimed that Russian forces on Sunday, June 26, launched long-range missiles on Kyiv, according to a report by The Associated Press. The attacks came at a time when Western leaders were meeting in Germany to strengthen support for Ukraine.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that missiles struck at least two residential buildings. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a 37-year-old man was killed and his 7-year-old daughter and wife were wounded in the attack.

Ukraine claims Russia lost around 35,000 soldiers

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for more than 120 days, the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Monday, June 27, claimed that Russia has lost about 35,000 soldiers . Taking to Facebook, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the Russian army has suffered the loss of 1552 tanks, 3687 combat armoured machines, and 771 artillery systems since the onset of the war on February 24. Apart from this, the Russian armed forces have lost 243 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 101 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 217 warplanes, 184 helicopters, 2575 vehicles and fuel tanks, 14 ships or boats, 636 unmanned aerial vehicles, 60 special units, 139 cruise missiles between the period of February 24 and June 26, as per Ukraine.

(With inputs from AP, Image: @DakhaBrakha/Instagram)