Amid the ongoing brutal war in Eastern Europe, the Kyiv City Council stated that the number of city facilities that need to be renamed has been increased to 467 in order to complete the de-Russification process in the capital. It said in a statement that residents of Kyiv are actively proposing suggestions for new names for urban subordination objects. Volodymyr Bondarenko, Deputy Mayor and Secretary of the Kyiv City Council, stated that residents of the capital have an opportunity to get acquainted with the full list of city facilities to be renamed and send their recommendations to the council's official e-mail address i.e, name@kmr.gov.ua.

"We see every proposal coming from Kyiv, so it was decided to change the number of facilities that fall under the renaming process to 467. The Kyiv City Council deputies support all public initiatives to rename city facilities related to Russia and Belarus," Bondarenko said in an official statement. He further stated that the history of Ukraine is not about totalitarianism and military aggression and citizens here have been fighting for centuries for the right to live in an independent state.

Russia claims to have destroyed ammunition factory near Kyiv

"During the full-scale Russian invasion, each of us is aware of the value of de-Russification, because only in this way will we be able to protect our country from aggressive "liberators" and falsification of historical events," the Deputy Mayor and Secretary of the Kyiv City Council remarked. Notably, last week, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed to have destroyed an ammunition factory near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. As the battle for Kyiv's sovereignty escalates, both warring sides are attempting to claim more and more targets in order to boost their soldiers' morale.

Ukraine urges UN to press Russia for evacuation of Mariupol

Meanwhile, on Monday, Ukraine's Foreign minister urged the UN secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, to encourage Russia for an evacuation of the besieged port of Mariupol, saying the world body is capable of doing so. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the UN chief should focus primarily on one issue: the evacuation of Mariupol. An estimated 100,000 people are stranded in Mariupol, according to Kuleba, while a contingent of Ukrainian fighters holds out against Russian forces in a steel plant, where hundreds of civilians are also taking refuge, The Associated Press reported.

Image: AP/Twitter/@ZelenskyyUa