Ukrainian Officials Claim To Have Discovered Man Dressed In Women's Clothes Fleeing War

As the Russian military offensive in Ukraine continues, the Ukrainian border guards at the Moldova crossing found a man in a woman's clothing attempting to flee the country. The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine found a tall person with a deep voice in a woman's outfit as they stopped a taxi near Odessa, The DailyMail reported. The development comes as the Russian military offensive in Ukraine transcended 50 days.

According to the Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the 26-year-old man was carrying a temporary certificate of a military officer while trying to enter Moldova. The Border Guard Service of Ukraine has shared the video of the incident wherein a tall person wearing a hat comes out of the car and can be seen being questioned by officials. The officials in the video checked the boot of the car where they spotted his luggage. Further, into the video, the suspect spoke to the officials and the person then signed some documents in a room. According to the current martial law in Ukraine, men aged between 18 to 60 years have been forbidden from leaving the country. Ukrainian men are expected to join the military as they combat the invading Russian armed forces.

More than 4.7 million people left Ukraine ever since Russian invasion

It is pertinent to mention here that the Russian armed forces launched a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24. Since then, people have been fleeing their homeland and travelling to neighbouring countries to escape the perils of the conflict. According to the office of the United Nations, High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on April 15 that more than 4.7 million people have left Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24. Since the war began, the number of refugees has been continuously increasing as people continue to look for safe zones. According to the statistics posted on the website of UNHCR, as many as 4,796,245 people fled Ukraine in the period from February 24 to April 15. As many as 2,720,622 people have arrived in Poland from Ukraine ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started. 726,857 people have entered Romania, 419,499 Ukrainians have gone to Moldova, and 447,053 people have reached Hungary.

Image: AP/DPSUkraine/Facebook