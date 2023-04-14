Ukrainian President, Zelenskyy Misuses US Fuel Aid Of $400 Million : Report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his entourage have misused at least $400 million, which was given to the country to buy diesel fuel, reported Russia-based TASS news agency citing US Journalist Seymour Hersh's website. As per the website, Hersh citing sources has claimed, "The Ukrainian president and many in his entourage have been skimming untold millions from the American dollars earmarked for diesel fuel payments. One estimate by analysts from the Central Intelligence Agency put the embezzled funds at USD 400 million last year, at least." Further, it has also highlighted the level of corruption in Kyiv which has been "approaching that of the Afghan war, although there will be no professional audit reports emerging from Ukraine," said the unnamed sources.

US support to Ukraine over Russia

The US-based journalist has also blamed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan for the crisis in the US government which has led to more suffering from discord between the White House and the intelligence community. The two top US diplomats have shown "strident ideology and lack of political skill" over the Ukraine conflict, reported RT news. The US has been playing an important role in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and has supported Ukraine over Russia. Since Russia started its special military operation on February 24, 2022, the US has taken a rigid stance in helping Ukraine to end the war. Last month, the US said it would provide Ukraine with $350 million in weapons and equipment as the battle with Russian forces continues for control of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

"Today, pursuant to a delegation of authority from President Biden, I am authorising our 34th drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine valued at USD 350 million," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the press statement released by the US State Department on Monday. Further, the statement read, "This military assistance package includes more ammunition for US-provided HIMARS and howitzers that Ukraine is using to defend itself, as well as ammunition for Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, HARM missiles, anti-tank weapons, riverine boats, and other equipment." Meanwhile, in February, the US declared another security package plan, including authorisation of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $425 million, as well as $1.75 billion in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds, as per the statement released by US Defence Department.