Amid the raging Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talked about defending Kyiv in his Easter message. On Sunday, the Ukrainian President took to Twitter to give out his annual Easter message. In a series of tweets, Zelenskyy congratulated all the Ukrainian Christians who are celebrating the Christian holiday. He also extended his wishes to Christians around the world and stated that despite the diversities around the world, the ambition of the people remains constant, i.e. “to defend the native land”. Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Eastern European country is struggling to deal with the wrath of the Russian forces.

“I congratulate Ukrainians, all Christians celebrating Easter today. At the frontline, in our cities and villages. All who celebrate Easter in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The world that wants to live freely. The world that values life, respect & equality of each person,” the Ukrainian President wrote on Twitter. “Today, Ukraine is standing guard of our shared values. Two days ago I shared Iftar together with Muslims of Ukraine. I will soon congratulate the Jews of Ukraine on the end of Pesach. And in exactly one week, I will congratulate everyone who celebrates Easter this year on April 16,” he further added in the tweet thread. Earlier this week, the Ukrainian President sat down with Ukrainian soldiers for Iftar. Through this act, the Ukrainian President manifested that the country values every community.

'Different traditions but common values': Zelenskyy

In the Sunday tweet thread, the Ukrainian President highlighted that despite the existence of diversity around the world, the people have one common value, i.e. the “defence of their native land”. “We may have different traditions but one common for all – the defence of native land. We celebrate Easter on different days but one will be shared by Ukraine & the entire free world. The Day of our Victory. The victory of life. All the holiday of the Lord's Resurrection means. HAPPY EASTER!,” he wrote on the Sunday Twitter thread.

It was on April 7, the Ukrainian President took part in the Iftar dinner held during the holy month of Ramadan of Muslims. The Iftar event took place on the territory of the Crimean Tatar cultural centre in the Kyiv region of Birlik. "Today, we are starting such a tradition for Ukraine – Iftar – precisely at the official level. Together with our soldiers, with our heroes, with the present Muslim soldiers, together with the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, together with representatives of the entire Muslim community of Ukraine,” the Ukrainian President asserted in the Iftar address. “And with this, we manifest that Ukraine values every person, values every community. Diversity backed by respect is part of the character of an independent Ukraine. And may our character always be strengthened and spurs the people on to good deeds. Ukraine is grateful to the Muslims of our country and to everyone in the Muslim community of the world who, like us, want peace and protection from evil," he added.

