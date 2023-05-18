In a recent Twitter outburst, Mikhail Podoliak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, ignited a firestorm of controversy by declaring Ukraine's disdain for Russian citizens and vowing to persecute them "always and everywhere." According to a report from Russia Today, this provocative statement followed Moscow's complaint to the United Nations about the confession made by General Kirill Budanov, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence service, regarding targeted assassinations.

The Russian mission to the UN condemned Budanov's remarks as flagrant hate speech, prompting Podoliak to double down on the sentiment. He expressed agreement with Budanov's stance, dismissing Russia's complaint and proclaiming that Ukraine's animosity towards Russia is justifiable. Podoliak's Twitter tirade labeled Russia as "a state of serial killers" and accused it of "whining" at the international forum.

'We will persecute you,' says Zelenskyy's advisor

"So? Yes, Ukraine hates you. Yes, we will persecute you. Always and everywhere," Podoliak unabashedly pledged. He went on to assert that Ukraine would pursue Russian individuals, both through legal means and physical actions, dismissing the notion of international law applying to "undeniable war criminals."

The strained relations between Russia and Ukraine have been marred by mutual accusations of aggression and involvement in various acts of violence. Russian officials have accused Ukraine of orchestrating "terrorist attacks" on Russian soil, citing incidents such as the bombing of the Crimean Bridge, the assassinations of journalist Darya Dugina and blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, and the attempted murder of writer Zakhar Prilepin.

While Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for these acts, some Western media reports suggest that Ukraine's supporters in Washington privately acknowledge Russia's attributions in certain cases. However, they also express unease at the audacity of General Budanov's statements. The provocative remarks from Podoliak, an adviser close to President Zelenskyy, further strain the already tense relationship between the two neighboring countries. The statements reflect the deep-rooted animosity and ongoing conflicts between Ukraine and Russia, with both sides engaging in a war of words and accusations. As the situation continues to evolve, it remains to be seen how these inflammatory statements will impact diplomatic relations and the efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.